MassDOT Announces the Winners of the Name A Snowplow Contest
Boston — Today, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) is announcing the winners of the “Name A Snowplow” contest: Flurry Fighter, Luke Snowalker, Plower Ranger, Sherlock Snowmes, Snowdrop, Arctic Beast, Sled Zeppelin, Snow day No Way, Blizzard Wizard, Snow Big Deal, Snow Time to Lose, and Blizzard of Oz. This contest received entries from statewide public elementary and middle school classrooms in Massachusetts. The contest chose names for 12 MassDOT snowplows that will be in service during this 2022/2023 winter season. The purpose of the contest has been to celebrate the snow and ice season and to help recognize the hard work and dedication of public works employees and contractors during winter storms.
“We are excited about the results of our first-ever contest to partner with school students across Massachusetts to name several of our snowplows,” said Transportation Secretary and CEO Gina Fiandaca. “In addition to recognizing the schools that submitted winning names, this contest also strengthens the connection MassDOT has with communities across the Commonwealth.”
“Thanks to all the participating classrooms for submitting hundreds of creative and unique plow names to make our selection,” said Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver. “We are proud to celebrate these winners and recognize the hard work that is performed by hundreds of employees and vendors statewide who work around the clock during major weather events.”
The 12 classrooms that won will each receive a $100 gift card for school supplies and a visit from a MassDOT plow vehicle with the winning name on it.
|
Grade Range
|
School
|
Town
|
Grade
|
Chosen Plow Name
|
K through 4th
|
Crosby Elementary School
|
Pittsfield
|
4th
|
Flurry Fighter
|
Munger Hill School
|
Westfield
|
3rd
|
Luke Snowalker
|
Reingold Elementary School
|
Fitchburg
|
1st
|
Plower Ranger
|
John F. Kennedy School
|
Somerville
|
4th
|
Sherlock Snowmes
|
Wilkins Elementary School
|
Stoughton
|
Kindergarten
|
Snowdrop
|
JFK Elementary School
|
Canton
|
2nd
|
Arctic Beast
|
5th through 8th
|
Buckland-Shelburne Elementary School
|
Shelburne Falls
|
6th
|
Sled Zeppelin
|
Hadley Elementary School
|
Hadley
|
5th
|
Snow day, No Way
|
Tahanto Middle-High School
|
Boylston
|
8th
|
Blizzard Wizard
|
TEC Connections Academy Online School
|
Malden
|
5th
|
Snow Big Deal
|
Wamsutta Middle School
|
Attleboro
|
7th
|
Snow Time to Lose
|
James F. Condon School K-8
|
Boston
|
5th
|
Blizzard of Oz
Please see the original contests announcement for more information: https://www.mass.gov/news/massdot-announces-new-name-a-snowplow-contest-for-massachusetts-elementary-schools.
Applications for the Snowplow Naming Contest were submitted by Friday, December 23, 2022. There is no limit to the number of applications that could be submitted per school.
A selection panel composed of MassDOT employees chose two elementary school classroom winners that are located within each of the six Highway Division districts. The winning submissions were evaluated based on two grade-level categories: 1) kindergarten through fourth grade; and 2) fifth grade through eighth grade.
