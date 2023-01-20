MassDOT Announces the Winners of the Name A Snowplow Contest 

Boston — Today, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) is announcing the winners of the “Name A Snowplow” contest: Flurry Fighter, Luke Snowalker, Plower Ranger, Sherlock Snowmes, Snowdrop, Arctic Beast, Sled Zeppelin, Snow day No Way, Blizzard Wizard, Snow Big Deal, Snow Time to Lose, and Blizzard of Oz. This contest received entries from statewide public elementary and middle school classrooms in Massachusetts. The contest chose names for 12 MassDOT snowplows that will be in service during this 2022/2023 winter season. The purpose of the contest has been to celebrate the snow and ice season and to help recognize the hard work and dedication of public works employees and contractors during winter storms.

“We are excited about the results of our first-ever contest to partner with school students across Massachusetts to name several of our snowplows,” said Transportation Secretary and CEO Gina Fiandaca. “In addition to recognizing the schools that submitted winning names, this contest also strengthens the connection MassDOT has with communities across the Commonwealth.”

“Thanks to all the participating classrooms for submitting hundreds of creative and unique plow names to make our selection,” said Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver. “We are proud to celebrate these winners and recognize the hard work that is performed by hundreds of employees and vendors statewide who work around the clock during major weather events.”

The 12 classrooms that won will each receive a $100 gift card for school supplies and a visit from a MassDOT plow vehicle with the winning name on it.

Scroll left Scroll right Grade Range School Town Grade Chosen Plow Name K through 4th Crosby Elementary School Pittsfield 4th Flurry Fighter Munger Hill School Westfield 3rd Luke Snowalker Reingold Elementary School Fitchburg 1st Plower Ranger John F. Kennedy School Somerville 4th Sherlock Snowmes Wilkins Elementary School Stoughton Kindergarten Snowdrop JFK Elementary School Canton 2nd Arctic Beast 5th through 8th Buckland-Shelburne Elementary School Shelburne Falls 6th Sled Zeppelin Hadley Elementary School Hadley 5th Snow day, No Way Tahanto Middle-High School Boylston 8th Blizzard Wizard TEC Connections Academy Online School Malden 5th Snow Big Deal Wamsutta Middle School Attleboro 7th Snow Time to Lose James F. Condon School K-8 Boston 5th Blizzard of Oz

Please see the original contests announcement for more information: https://www.mass.gov/news/massdot-announces-new-name-a-snowplow-contest-for-massachusetts-elementary-schools.

Applications for the Snowplow Naming Contest were submitted by Friday, December 23, 2022. There is no limit to the number of applications that could be submitted per school.

A selection panel composed of MassDOT employees chose two elementary school classroom winners that are located within each of the six Highway Division districts. The winning submissions were evaluated based on two grade-level categories: 1) kindergarten through fourth grade; and 2) fifth grade through eighth grade.

###