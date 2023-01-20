Submit Release
MassDOT Announces the Winners of the Name A Snowplow Contest 

Boston Today, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) is announcing the winners of the “Name A Snowplow” contest: Flurry Fighter, Luke Snowalker, Plower Ranger, Sherlock Snowmes, Snowdrop, Arctic Beast, Sled Zeppelin, Snow day No Way, Blizzard Wizard, Snow Big Deal, Snow Time to Lose, and Blizzard of Oz. This contest received entries from statewide public elementary and middle school classrooms in Massachusetts.  The contest chose names for 12 MassDOT snowplows that will be in service during this 2022/2023 winter season. The purpose of the contest has been to celebrate the snow and ice season and to help recognize the hard work and dedication of public works employees and contractors during winter storms. 

“We are excited about the results of our first-ever contest to partner with school students across Massachusetts to name several of our snowplows,” said Transportation Secretary and CEO Gina Fiandaca. “In addition to recognizing the schools that submitted winning names, this contest also strengthens the connection MassDOT has with communities across the Commonwealth.” 

“Thanks to all the participating classrooms for submitting hundreds of creative and unique plow names to make our selection,” said Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver. “We are proud to celebrate these winners and recognize the hard work that is performed by hundreds of employees and vendors statewide who work around the clock during major weather events.”

The 12 classrooms that won will each receive a $100 gift card for school supplies and a visit from a MassDOT plow vehicle with the winning name on it.

Grade Range

School

Town

Grade

Chosen Plow Name

K through 4th

Crosby Elementary School

Pittsfield

4th

Flurry Fighter

Munger Hill School

Westfield

3rd

Luke Snowalker

Reingold Elementary School

Fitchburg

1st

Plower Ranger

John F. Kennedy School

Somerville

4th

Sherlock Snowmes

Wilkins Elementary School

Stoughton

Kindergarten

Snowdrop

JFK Elementary School

Canton

2nd

Arctic Beast

5th through 8th

Buckland-Shelburne Elementary School

Shelburne Falls

6th

Sled Zeppelin

Hadley Elementary School

Hadley

5th

Snow day, No Way

Tahanto Middle-High School

Boylston

8th

Blizzard Wizard

TEC Connections Academy Online School

Malden

5th

Snow Big Deal

Wamsutta Middle School

Attleboro

7th

Snow Time to Lose

James F. Condon School K-8

Boston

5th

Blizzard of Oz

Please see the original contests announcement for more information: https://www.mass.gov/news/massdot-announces-new-name-a-snowplow-contest-for-massachusetts-elementary-schools.

Applications for the Snowplow Naming Contest were submitted by Friday, December 23, 2022. There is no limit to the number of applications that could be submitted per school.

A selection panel composed of MassDOT employees chose two elementary school classroom winners that are located within each of the six Highway Division districts.  The winning submissions were evaluated based on two grade-level categories: 1) kindergarten through fourth grade; and 2) fifth grade through eighth grade. 

###

