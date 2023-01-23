Digital startup offers mental health support for women
Divine Female Champion is a convenient, self-help product dedicated to helping busy women avoid feeling alone while improving their lives. Nicole OwensWESTVILLE, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Self-help has been a part of the American culture for many years. However, the rise of mental health
awareness has created a greater need for self-help and the Covid-19 pandemic demonstrated how
access to digital information is essential. Michelle Chicola realized this need one morning while driving
to work. Wanting to jump in and provide the needed help, Chicola established and launched a virtual self-help
platform for women called Divine Female Champion. Chicola understands the hard work required to
start a business, she helped her family build a business from the ground up and has launched four of her
own businesses in her lifetime.
Chicola expects Divine Female Champion to be the most successful based on the need women have for support, the amount of time and dedication she has put into creating the product, and the support she has received from family and friends. Chicola said, “Our goal is to reach all women who need and want help in a way unlike anything else on the market.” To reach this goal Divine Female Champion was created with a diverse set of offerings
including a daily journal, me time activities, and web-based self-help courses. Chicola created five different pricing options so that all women, known as Champions, regardless of income, may receive the help they need. Wanting to truly reach every woman, Chicola created both a website and an app for
subscribers to use. The course offerings continue to grow, but Chicola says developing courses is time
consuming because of the time required to develop and perfect the content. The purpose being for each course to take them on a journey toward their goal of being a champion. In other words, each course builds on itself.
The content, Chicola said, “is by women, for women.” In addition to self-help, a select group of mentors
are present to support Champions, answer questions, and engage with Champions in the app and on
social media. The trust and friendship have already started for this set of mentors. Chicola organized an
in person meet and greet for mentors before Divine Female Champion launched and is planning another
meetup in a few months for additional team building and inclusivity.
Chicola says her next step is to use profits from Divine Female Champion to create scholarships for
women. She dreams of some day building a women’s center for any woman in need of a night, a few
days, or long-term shelter. Chicola knows her dreams may take years to become reality, but says she
has the knowledge and experience to see this through to success.
For more information visit https://www.divinefemalechampion.com/
mentor@DivineFemaleChampion.com
