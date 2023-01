Digital startup offers mental health support for women

Divine Female Champion is a convenient, self-help product dedicated to helping busy women avoid feeling alone while improving their lives. Nicole Owens

WESTVILLE, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Self-help has been a part of the American culture for many years. However, the rise of mental healthawareness has created a greater need for self-help and the Covid-19 pandemic demonstrated howaccess to digital information is essential. Michelle Chicola realized this need one morning while drivingto work. Wanting to jump in and provide the needed help, Chicola established and launched a virtual self-helpplatform for women called Divine Female Champion. Chicola understands the hard work required tostart a business, she helped her family build a business from the ground up and has launched four of herown businesses in her lifetime.Chicola expects Divine Female Champion to be the most successful based on the need women have for support, the amount of time and dedication she has put into creating the product, and the support she has received from family and friends. Chicola said, “Our goal is to reach all women who need and want help in a way unlike anything else on the market.” To reach this goal Divine Female Champion was created with a diverse set of offeringsincluding a daily journal, me time activities, and web-based self-help courses. Chicola created five different pricing options so that all women, known as Champions, regardless of income, may receive the help they need. Wanting to truly reach every woman, Chicola created both a website and an app forsubscribers to use. The course offerings continue to grow, but Chicola says developing courses is timeconsuming because of the time required to develop and perfect the content. The purpose being for each course to take them on a journey toward their goal of being a champion. In other words, each course builds on itself.The content, Chicola said, “is by women, for women.” In addition to self-help, a select group of mentorsare present to support Champions, answer questions, and engage with Champions in the app and onsocial media. The trust and friendship have already started for this set of mentors. Chicola organized anin person meet and greet for mentors before Divine Female Champion launched and is planning anothermeetup in a few months for additional team building and inclusivity.Chicola says her next step is to use profits from Divine Female Champion to create scholarships forwomen. She dreams of some day building a women’s center for any woman in need of a night, a fewdays, or long-term shelter. Chicola knows her dreams may take years to become reality, but says shehas the knowledge and experience to see this through to success.For more information visit https://www.divinefemalechampion.com/ or emailmentor@DivineFemaleChampion.com747 Hwy 59, Ste 2, Westville, OklahomaNicole Owens, Divine Female Champion Director of Public Relations