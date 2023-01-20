Woman Says Muse Treatment in LA "Put Me on My Path to My Recovery"

/EIN News/ -- Los Angeles, California, Jan. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Los Angeles, California — A California couple found acceptance and the strength to reach sobriety together at Muse Treatment Center and were so grateful they left a heartfelt five-star review on Google.

“Muse Treatment has been exceptionally phenomenal,” reads the review by Andy and Audra. “They truly helped put me on my path to my recovery!! Not only me, but also my boyfriend and my dog. It’s truly amazing that they accepted all of us together so my little family didn’t have to split apart.”

Andy and Audra attended couples therapy at the Los Angles program of Muse Treatment, a group of substance abuse treatment centers in Southern California offering comprehensive programs for those seeking recovery from drug and alcohol addiction. Treatment follows the entire continuum of care, from detox through residential and outpatient rehab and continuing to aftercare follow-up after discharge.

Because each person’s struggle is different, programs are customized for the individual. All treatment uses evidence-based approaches that seek to find the root causes of the client’s addiction. This may lead to dual-diagnosis therapy, in which the addiction is treated hand-in-hand with an underlying mental health disorder that often is the primary condition. In a dual diagnosis, drugs or alcohol may be a way of self-medicating depression, anxiety or another behavioral or psychological disorder. If only the addiction is treated, it is likely to come back when emotional problems continue after treatment.

The goal is to design an integrated approach that provides the optimum solution for each client. For example, the treatment team may choose to use medication-assisted treatment to ease withdrawal and help sustain sobriety. It’s often used in cases of addiction to opioids, anxiety medications, pain management prescriptions and ADHD drugs. But like detox, medication-assisted treatment should only be provided by qualified medical professionals.

That’s just the kind of treatment team who helped Andy and Audra. Like all Muse centers, the Los Angeles facility is staffed by an experienced team of fully licensed and credentialed professionals in medicine, behavioral health and addiction treatment.

“The staff is extremely helpful and patient during the detox,” their review continued. “Nurses are on site 24 hours to help with any medical needs. They are always willing to talk you through anything.”

Andy and Audra benefited from Muse’s couples therapy program, which helps participants work on their codependency, progress toward sobriety together and mend their relationship by improving communication and providing better support during early recovery. Couples learn how to cope with their own recovery while also developing ways to support each other. In addition, therapists help them heal as they learn skills and strategies to prevent relapse in the years ahead.

Couples therapy at Muse provides one of the most critical elements of recovery. Just knowing that someone is in one's corner, supporting and being willing to help, can be half the battle in the fight for long-term sobriety. Addicted spouses or partners also understand each other’s issues, which other people cannot offer no matter how supportive they might be.

Substance abuse may result from problems couples have with each other; couples’ rehab can help resolve these underlying issues more effectively than solo treatment. Of course, that doesn’t mean they’ll never fight again; without drugs to medicate away bad feelings, they may even fight more. But at Muse, therapists are available to help get through it.

“I am so grateful to this program,” Andy and Audra’s review concluded, “and highly recommend it to anyone who is looking for help and for a better life.”

Muse Treatment offers comprehensive treatment of alcohol dependence or other substance use disorders. For help or more information, call 866-634-6111.

