Partners in the Movement: EasyTracGPS Steps Up To Offer Relief After Uplink GPS Closure
EasyTracGPS, a leader in white-label GPS tracking, is offering its "GPS Movement" distributorship program to those affected by the sudden closure of Uplink GPS.
EasyTracGPS, the global leader in white-label branded GPS tracking technology, has come to the aid of dealers left with unusable devices and irate customers in the wake of Uplink GPS's sudden closure. It's now offering its industry-leading "GPS Movement" distributorship program - allowing these abandoned dealers to start fresh with cutting-edge EasyTracGPS products.
— Daniel Villalobos, Director of Sales & Marketing at EasyTracGPS
Uplink had built a solid reputation as a reliable source for delivering advanced GPS tracking technology; so when it announced its abrupt closure, it hit thousands of businesses hard. Companies who had relied on Uplink products were left without any support or recourse. And numerous dealers found themselves unable to fulfill orders and contract commitments - losing both time and money.
To combat this unexpected disruption, EasyTracGPS is offering its GPS Movement program to help those affected by Uplink’s closure seamlessly transition into a partnership with the company. The innovative program gives dealers access to GPS tracking products that offer superior performance compared to anything previously available from Uplink or other sources - allowing them to pass on better value and service to their own customers. With powerful features at an unbeatable price point, dealers can leverage these solutions (along with the entire EasyTracGPS portfolio) to stay ahead of the competition and realize rapid growth in their businesses.
Early adopters of the program also benefit from unprecedented levels of technical and customer support from EasyTracGPS’ award-winning team - something which no other white-label provider currently offers. This makes starting up under EasyTracGPS a breeze - and helps ensure success at every step along the way.
For those previously reliant on Uplink, the move is a no brainer: easy onboarding, superior technology, unbeatable prices, excellent customer service, plus full access to ongoing training materials that help build strong foundations for success moving forward. Not only will these former Uplink partners benefit financially but they're also joining an ethical organization dedicated to not only creating groundbreaking technology, but also promoting responsible business practices within the industry as a whole.
"We understand how difficult this situation was for our peers," says Daniel Villalobos, Director of Sales & Marketing at EasyTracGPS. "So we’ve decided to step up by giving them an opportunity to transition into this new era of mobile asset tracking."
The GPS Movement is open for enrollment now and anyone affected by Uplinks closure can easily apply directly through the EasyTracGPS website. Founded on transparency and integrity - along with innovative mobile products - it won't be long before this new wave of partners joins others around the globe leveraging all that EasyTracGPS has to offer.
EasyTracGPS, the global leader in white-label branded GPS tracking distributorships