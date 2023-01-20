Submit Release
Chino Commercial Bancorp Reports 85% Increase In Net Earnings

/EIN News/ -- CHINO, Calif., Jan. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTC: CCBC), the parent company of Chino Commercial Bank, N.A., announced the results of operations for the Bank and the consolidated holding company for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022. Net earnings for the fourth quarter of 2022, were $1.3 million, or an increase of 84.6%, as compared with earnings of $706 thousand for the same quarter last year. Net earnings per basic and diluted share was $0.49 for the fourth quarter of 2022, and $0.26 for the same quarter last year.

Net earnings for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 increased by 50.5% or by $1.6 million to $4.7 million, as compared to $3.1 million for fiscal year 2021. Net earnings per basic and diluted share was $1.76 for the fiscal year 2021, and $1.17 for fiscal year 2021.

Dann H. Bowman, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated “Despite the rapidly rising interest rate environment, 2022 was a very good year for the Bank, in setting new records for Deposits, Revenue and Earnings and Earnings Per Share. We do see some weakness in the economy over the next 18 months, however, even this has the potential to create opportunities to expand the customer base and grow the company. We are excited about the opportunities for growth and expansion of the Bank as we offer new products and services to help small businesses to grow and innovate as we navigate through challenging times.”

Financial Condition

At December 31, 2022, total assets were $399.7 million, an increase of $21.1 million or 5.6% over $378.5 million at December 31, 2021. Total deposits increased by $18.6 million or 5.8% to $337.5 million as of December 31, 2022, compared to $318.9 million as of December 31, 2021. At December 31, 2022, the Company’s core deposits represent 98.3% of the total deposits.

Gross loans increased by 2.8% or $5.0 million as of December 31, 2022 to $181.1 million as compared with $176.2 million at December 31, 2021. The Bank had two non-performing loans for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, and one non-performing loan as of December 31, 2021.   OREO properties remained at zero as of December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021 respectively.

Earnings

The Company posted net interest income of $3.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and $2.6 million for the same quarter last year. Average interest-earning assets were $408.4 million with average interest-bearing liabilities of $158.7 million, yielding a net interest margin of 3.52% for the fourth quarter of 2022, as compared to the average interest-earning assets of $374.9 million with average interest-bearing liabilities of $145.9 million, yielding a net interest margin of 2.63% for the fourth quarter of 2021.

Non-interest income totaled $614.6 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2022, or an increase of 1.4% as compared with $606.2 thousand earned during the same quarter last year. The majority of the increase is attributed to service charges on deposit accounts.

General and administrative expenses were $2.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022, and $2.0 million for the same period last year. The largest component of general and administrative expenses was salary and benefits expense of $1.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 and $1.2 million for the same period last year.

Income tax expense was $513.8 thousand which represents an increase of $254.7 thousand or 98.3% for the three months ended December 31, 2022, as compared to $259.1 thousand for the three months ended December 31, 2021. The effective income tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2022 and 2021 were approximately 28.2% and 26.8% respectively.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements based on management’s current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the Company. Readers are cautioned not to unduly rely on forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ from those projected. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, the health of the national and California economies, the Company’s ability to attract and retain skilled employees, customers’ service expectations, the Company’s ability to successfully deploy new technology and gain efficiencies therefrom, and changes in interest rates, loan portfolio performance, and other factors.

Contact: Dann H. Bowman, President and CEO or Melinda M. Milincu, Vice President and CFO, Chino Commercial Bancorp and Chino Commercial Bank, N.A., 14245 Pipeline Avenue, Chino, CA. 91710, (909) 393-8880.

           
  CHINO COMMERCIAL BANCORP  
  CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET  
  December 31, 2022 and 2021  
     
    December 31, 2022   December 31, 2021  
    (unaudited)   (audited)  
  ASSETS:        
  Cash and due from banks $ 36,436,018     $ 135,593,445    
  Federal funds sold   -       -    
  Total cash and cash equivalents   36,436,018       135,593,445    
           
  Interest-bearing deposits in other banks   -       -    
  Investment securities available for sale   6,347,231       40,270,538    
  Investment securities held to maturity   160,668,959       12,435,291    
  Total investments   167,016,190       52,705,829    
  Loans        
  Construction   2,252,407       414,072    
  Real estate   146,467,077       125,894,826    
  Commercial   32,272,185       48,133,781    
  Installment   156,688       1,741,267    
  Credit Cards   0       -    
  Gross loans   181,148,357       176,183,946    
  Unearned fees and discounts   (492,058 )     (1,419,084 )  
  Loans net of unearned fees and discount   180,656,299       174,764,862    
  Allowance for loan losses   (4,100,516 )     (3,888,480 )  
  Net loans   176,555,783       170,876,382    
           
  Fixed assets, net   5,628,950       5,897,342    
  Accrued interest receivable   1,153,613       877,104    
  Stock investments, restricted, at cost   2,045,200       7,871,339    
  Bank-owned life insurance   8,054,491       2,045,200    
  Other assets   2,763,767       2,647,812    
  Total assets $ 399,654,012     $ 378,514,453    
           
  LIABILITIES:        
  Deposits        
  Non-interest bearing $ 204,189,323     $ 195,274,304    
  Interest bearing        
  NOW and money market   95,203,888       85,144,889    
  Savings   27,195,883       25,147,965    
  Time deposits less than $250,000   8,193,190       3,695,546    
  Time deposits of $250,000 or greater   2,670,980       9,616,481    
  Total deposits   337,453,264       318,879,185    
           
  Accrued interest payable   124,947       130,327    
  Borrowings from Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB)   15,000,000       15,000,000    
  Accrued expenses & other payables   1,633,098       1,817,705    
  Subordinated debt   10,000,000       10,000,000    
  Subordinated notes payable to subsidiary trust   3,093,000       3,093,000    
  Total liabilities   367,304,309       348,920,217    
           
  SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY        
           
  Common stock, authorized 10,000,000 shares with no par value, issued and outstanding 2,676,799 shares at December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively.   10,502,558       10,502,557    
  Retained earnings   24,269,527       19,556,872    
  Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss)   (2,422,382 )     (465,193 )  
  Total shareholders' equity   32,349,703       29,594,236    
  Total liabilities & shareholders' equity $ 399,654,012     $ 378,514,453    
           


CHINO COMMERCIAL BANCORP
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF NET INCOME
               
  For the three months ended   For the twelve months ended
  December 31   December 31
    2022     2021     2022     2021
  (unaudited)   (unaudited)   (unaudited)   (unaudited)
Interest income              
Interest and fee income on loans $ 2,376,312   $ 2,271,284   $ 9,569,690   $ 9,914,710
Interest on federal funds sold and FRB deposits   356,363     47,599     846,687     130,615
Interest on time deposits in banks   -     -     -     -
Interest on investment securities   1,127,397     242,681     3,323,894     880,324
Total interest income   3,860,072     2,561,564     13,740,271     10,925,649
               
Interest Expense              
Interest on deposits   185,046     42,090     362,922     187,460
Other borrowings   233,400     207,193     874,663     693,963
Total interest expense   418,446     249,283     1,237,585     881,423
Net interest income   3,441,626     2,312,281     12,502,686     10,044,226
Provision for loan losses   -     -     150,000     555,000
               
Net interest income after provision for loan losses   3,441,626     2,312,281     12,352,686     9,489,226
               
Non-interest income              
Service charges on deposit accounts   453,361     412,268     1,760,872     1,545,628
Other miscellaneous income   82,695     119,487     292,040     343,246
Dividend income from restricted stock   31,262     28,693     121,641     101,622
Income from bank-owned life insurance   47,276     45,711     183,152     150,107
Total non-interest income   614,594     606,159     2,357,705     2,140,603
               
Non-interest expenses              
Salaries and employee benefits   1,398,248     1,234,412     5,100,354     4,408,276
Occupancy and equipment   158,265     157,939     637,146     619,851
Data and item processing   187,819     173,749     743,502     664,422
Advertising and marketing   34,101     26,664     152,684     126,457
Legal and professional fees   77,250     900     209,895     138,895
Regulatory assessments   53,918     41,768     199,645     149,569
Insurance   10,713     10,106     41,086     40,141
Directors' fees and expenses   37,470     32,520     133,830     129,600
Other expenses   279,416     274,294     915,470     1,018,813
Total non-interest expenses   2,237,200     1,952,352     8,133,612     7,296,024
Income before income tax expense   1,819,020     966,088     6,576,779     4,333,805
Income tax expense   513,771     259,105     1,864,125     1,202,816
Net income $ 1,305,249   $ 706,983   $ 4,712,654   $ 3,130,989
               
Basic earnings per share $ 0.49   $ 0.26   $ 1.76   $ 1.17
Diluted earnings per share $ 0.49   $ 0.26   $ 1.76   $ 1.17
               


    For the three months ended   For the twelve months ended
    December 31   December 31
      2022       2021       2022       2021  
KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS                
(unaudited)                
Annualized return on average equity     19.02 %     10.68 %     16.81 %     11.70 %
Annualized return on average assets     1.28 %     0.75 %     1.17 %     0.89 %
Net interest margin     3.52 %     2.63 %     3.26 %     3.06 %
Core efficiency ratio     55.15 %     66.90 %     54.73 %     59.88 %
Net chargeoffs/(recoveries) to average loans     -0.008 %     -0.008 %     -0.04 %     -0.03 %
                 
AVERAGE BALANCES                
(thousands, unaudited)                
Average assets   $ 408,424     $ 374,871     $ 404,283     $ 353,393  
Average interest-earning assets   $ 388,271     $ 348,574     $ 383,713     $ 328,772  
Average gross loans   $ 180,687     $ 175,748     $ 176,759     $ 187,096  
Average deposits   $ 357,027     $ 325,436     $ 354,050     $ 305,234  
Average equity   $ 27,450     $ 26,488     $ 28,040     $ 26,772  
                 
                 
                 
CREDIT QUALITY   End of period        
(unaudited)   December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021      
                 
Non-performing loans   $ 404,095     $ 115,434          
                 
Non-performing loans to total loans     0.22 %     0.07 %        
Non-performing loans to total assets     0.10 %     0.03 %        
Allowance for loan losses to total loans     2.26 %     2.21 %        
Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total loans and OREO     0.22 %     0.07 %        
Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans     1014.74 %     3368.57 %        
                 
OTHER PERIOD-END STATISTICS                
(unaudited)                
Shareholders equity to total assets     8.09 %     7.82 %        
Net loans to deposits     52.32 %     53.59 %        
Non-interest bearing deposits to total deposits     60.51 %     61.24 %        
Total capital to total risk-weighted assets     24.33 %     18.30 %        
Tier 1 capital to total risk-weighted assets     28.24 %     20.16 %        
Company Leverage Ratio     9.27 %     8.84 %        
Common equity tier 1     28.24 %     20.16 %        

