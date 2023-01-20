Maine Department of Education Recognizes this Year’s MPA eSports Finalists

Organized by the Maine Principals Association (MPA), Central Maine Community College hosted the first in-person Maine eSports championships on its Auburn campus. eSports is a form of competition using video games. This year’s champions are:

Champions

Noble High School: League of Legends

Caribou High School: Rocket League

Maine Central Institute: Super Smash Bros (Tyson Thompson)

Runner Up

Cape Elizabeth High School

Noble High School

Cape Elizabeth High School (Rohan Yadav)

See more info on this year’s competition at MPA eSports.

Establishing eSports in high school enables students to do what they love and provides them with additional opportunities to earn recognition, a sense of belonging and enhanced critical thinking and interpersonal skills.

eSports is a growing trend in Maine and across the country. Why?

Character Growth – Students build character and develop discipline through practice and competition

– Students build character and develop discipline through practice and competition Grade Point – Both teachers and parents have reported a renewed interest in schoolwork and an improvement in grades as a result of participation.

– Both teachers and parents have reported a renewed interest in schoolwork and an improvement in grades as a result of participation. Socialization Skills – Many students are already passionate about gaming, and eSports provides an environment where they can come together and bond over a shared interest

– Many students are already passionate about gaming, and eSports provides an environment where they can come together and bond over a shared interest Stem Skill Growth – Esports competition is rooted in technology, and provides a natural pathway for students pursuing college majors in the STEM category. (Noble Website)

SPRING SEASON 2023

Preseason February 10, 2023

Registration deadline February 13, 2023

Consider starting a team, to learn more visit the Maine eSports website.