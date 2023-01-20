Submit Release
Music Moves Europe Awards: Jerry Heil from Ukraine wins Public Choice Award

A singer from Ukraine, Jerry Heil, has won the Public Choice Award of the EU-funded Music Moves Europe Awards. She will receive €5,000.

The Grand Jury Music Moves Europe (MME) Award 2023 went to ‘Sans Soucis’ (Italy). The other five winners of the 2023 MME Awards are Schmyt (Germany), July Jones (Slovenia), Oska (Austria), Kids Return (France), and Queralt Lahoz (Spain).

Jerry Heil is a singer/songwriter from Ukraine, who launched her career through her YouTube channel in 2012. She released her single ‘Ochrana, otmena’ in 2019 and immediately scored her very first hit in the Ukrainian charts.

The Music Moves Europe Awards (MME Awards) is the European Union prize celebrating emerging artists and helping them to accelerate their international careers. Former winners of the awards include Alyona Alyona from Ukraine and Ladaniva from Armenia.

This year’s winners were revealed at the Eurosonic Noorderslag festival which takes place in Groningen, the Netherlands, from 18 to 21 January.

