Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,317 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 340,774 in the last 365 days.

Borrell: ‘There is no parallel between the crimes of Nazi Germany and the international help for Ukraine’

The Russian regime’s manipulation of the truth to justify its illegal war of aggression against Ukraine has reached another “unacceptable and disgustingly low point”, EU High Representative Josep Borrell has said, commenting on recent comments by Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov accusing the West of seeking a “final solution” for Russia.

These comments are “entirely misplaced, disrespectful and trample on the memory of the six million Jewish people, and other victims, who were systematically murdered in the Holocaust. This adds to previous antisemitic remarks of Minister Lavrov,” said Borrell.

The EU High Representative reminded that contemporary Europe was built on the ashes of the Holocaust, which is “a defining, terrible legacy of European history”. “This is why next week, we will commemorate the annual International Holocaust Remembrance Day,” says Borrell.

He adds that “there is no parallel between the crimes of Nazi Germany and the international help for Ukraine in defending its territory and people against unjustified aggression. Russia has invaded a sovereign neighbouring country, targets and kills civilians there on a daily basis, with the stated aim to destroy the country and the Ukrainian nation.”

Find out more

Press release

You just read:

Borrell: ‘There is no parallel between the crimes of Nazi Germany and the international help for Ukraine’

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.