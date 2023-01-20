Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,317 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 340,774 in the last 365 days.

Azerbaijan: EU commemorates victims of the Black January tragedy in 1990

The Ambassadors of the EU member states to Azerbaijan have laid flowers in the Alley of Martyrs in Baku, mourning the victims of the Black January tragedy in 1990.

The Black January was a brutal repression against the civilian population of Baku on 19-20 January 1990. In response to attempts by the pro-independence movement to overthrow the government of Soviet Azerbaijan, the Soviet leadership allowed its troops to attack the protesters. According to official Azerbaijani estimates, up to 147 civilians were killed, 800 were wounded and five went missing. 

“I express deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims of those tragic events. The EU stands for a peaceful, stable and prosperous South Caucasus,” said Peter Michalko, the EU Ambassador to Azerbaijan.

Find out more

Press release

You just read:

Azerbaijan: EU commemorates victims of the Black January tragedy in 1990

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.