Azerbaijan: EU commemorates victims of the Black January tragedy in 1990

The Ambassadors of the EU member states to Azerbaijan have laid flowers in the Alley of Martyrs in Baku, mourning the victims of the Black January tragedy in 1990.

The Black January was a brutal repression against the civilian population of Baku on 19-20 January 1990. In response to attempts by the pro-independence movement to overthrow the government of Soviet Azerbaijan, the Soviet leadership allowed its troops to attack the protesters. According to official Azerbaijani estimates, up to 147 civilians were killed, 800 were wounded and five went missing.

“I express deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims of those tragic events. The EU stands for a peaceful, stable and prosperous South Caucasus,” said Peter Michalko, the EU Ambassador to Azerbaijan.

