Join free course on Ukrainian culture and share it with English speakers

With the support of the EU and the International Renaissance Foundation, the Ukrainian Institute and EdEra (Ukrainian online education studio) have developed an online course on, ‘Ukrainian Culture: Understanding the Country and Its People’.

In this short course, ten scholars from different fields present ten topics, covering the essential aspects of Ukrainian culture. Each devoted to a particular angle, these videos reveal how past events, including external political and cultural domination by imperial powers, have shaped Ukrainian society.

The course is in English and has a total duration of 1.5 hours. The course is available free of charge.

