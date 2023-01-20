Submit Release
EU-funded project in Belarus provided assistance to 1,137 families with seriously ill children

The ‘Belarusian Children’s Hospice’ provided assistance to 1,137 families (including 478 families from the regions), conducted 1,868 consultations (offline and online) and prepared 89 appeals to the competent public authorities in 2022, as part of the EU-funded project it is implementing in Belarus.

The hospice also conducted a questionnaire survey for 379 parents raising seriously ill children to identify their needs and requirements. A total of 76 parents from the regions were trained in care and communication with a seriously ill child.

In addition, the hospice organised 13 educational events for 241 specialists from public health, education, labour and social care institutions from the regions of Belarus.

The international technical assistance project ‘Building effective protection mechanisms to improve the situation of children with severe disabilities and life-limiting illnesses’ is funded by the European Union and implemented by the Belarusian Children’s Hospice in partnership with the charity HealthProm (UK) and local partners.

