PennDOT District 4 Road Report for the Week of January 23 to January 27, 2023

01/20/2023 ​ Dunmore, PA – Please make note. The road report will be sent monthly through the month of April.



Below you will find the road report for the week of January 23 – January 27, 2023. The first set of information is our short-term projects and standard-of-care maintenance projects. The second set of information is our long-term projects which will be updated as work within the project changes. Please note: Work will depend on current weather conditions. Short Term Projects Lackawanna County ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ State Route/Exit Township Closure/Restriction Work Dates Time I-81 Dunmore Borough Lane Restriction Litter Pickup 1/23-1/24 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM I-81 Scranton City Lane Restriction Litter Pickup 1/25 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM I-81 Moosic Borough Lane Restriction Litter Pickup 1/26 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 6 Olyphant Borough Lane Restriction Litter Pickup 1/27 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 11 Scranton City Lane Restriction Litter Pickup 1/23-1/27 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 502 Spring Brook Township Lane Restriction Ditch Cleaning 1/23-1/27 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 590 Jefferson Township Lane Restriction Ditch Cleaning 1/23-1/24 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 590 Jefferson Township Lane Restriction Dich Cleaning 1/26-1/27 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 1014 Jessup Borough Lane Restriction Litter Pickup 1/23-1/25 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 1014 Olyphant Borough Lane Restriction Litter Pickup 1/25-1/27 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 2005 Madison Township Lane Restriction Brushing 1/25 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 3012 Taylor Borough Lane Restriction Brushing 1/23 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 3022 Scranton City Lane Restriction Brushing 1/24-1/25 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 4001 Benton Township Lane Restriction Brushing 1/23-1/27 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM Various Lackawanna County Lane Restriction Sign Review 1/23-1/27 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Luzerne County ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ State Route/Exit Township Closure/Restriction Work Dates Time I-80 WB Exit 256 to Exit 242 Luzerne County Lane Restriction Bridge Patching 1/21-1/26 8:00 AM - 3:00 PM I-80 EB Exit 262 to Exit 273 Luzerne County Lane Restriction Bridge Patching 1/24 -1/26 8:00 AM - 4:00 PM 115 Plains Township Lane Restriction Crack Sealing 1/23-1/27 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 309 Hanover Township Lane Restriction Litter Pickup 1/23 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 309 Fairview Township Lane Restriction Litter Pickup 1/24-1/26 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 1012 Jackson Township Lane Restriction Ditch Cleaning 1/23 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 1045 Dallas Borough Lane Restriction Brushing 1/23-1/27 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 2011 Plains Township Lane Restriction Brushing 1/23-1/27 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 4002 Salem Township Lane Restriction

Pipe Flushing 1/24-1/27 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Pike County ​ ​ ​ ​ ​

State Route/Exit Township Closure/Restriction Work Dates Time 402 Porter Township Lane Restriction Brushing 1/23-1/27 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 1013 Westfall Township Lane Restriction Pipe Flushing 1/23 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 2001 Delaware Township Lane Restriction Side Dozing 1/26-1/27 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 2002 Delaware Township Lane Restriction Side Dozing 1/25 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 2017 Milford Township Lane Restriction Pipe Flushing 1/24 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Susquehanna County ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ State Route/Exit Township Closure/Restriction Work Dates Time I-81 NB Exit 219 to Exit 223 Susquehanna County Lane Restriction Bridge Inspection 1/23 9:00 AM -11:00 PM I-81 SB Exit 223 to Exit 219 Susquehanna County Lane Restriction Bridge Inspection 1/23 12:00 AM - 2:00 PM I-81 Great Bend Township Lane Restriction Patching 1/23-1/25 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM I-81 Gibson Township Lane Restriction Patching 1/26 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM I-81 New Milford Borough Lane Restriction Patching 1/27 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 29 Franklin Township Lane Restriction Side Dozing 1/23-1/27 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 167 Silver Lake Township Lane Restriction Crack Sealing 1/23-1/25 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 1009 Thompson Township Lane Restriction Brushing 1/23-1/27 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 1013 Lanesboro Borough Lane Restriction Patching 1/23-1/27 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 2046 Herrick Township Lane Restriction Brushing 1/23-1/27 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 2053 Bridgewater Township Lane Restriction Ditch Cleaning 1/23-1/27 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 3001 Auburn Township Lane Restriction Ditch Cleaning 1/23-1/27 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM Various Franklin Township Lane Restriction Patching 1/23-1/25 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Wayne County ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ State Route/Exit Township Closure/Restriction Work Dates Time 191 Buckingham Township Lane Restriction Bridge Repairs 1/23-1/27 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 191 Sterling Township Lane Restriction Side Dozing 1/23-1/27 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 652 Berlin Township Lane Restriction Crack Sealing 1/23-1/27 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 670

Clinton Township Lane Restriction Crack Sealing 1/23-1/27 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 670 Clinton Township Lane Restriction Ditch Cleaning 1/23/1/27 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 1023 Oregon Township Lane Restriction

Side Dozing 1/23-1/25 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 1023 Lebanon Township Lane Restriction Side Dozing 1/26-1/27 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 4037 Preston Township Lane Restriction Inlet Cleaning 1/23-1/27 9:00 AM -3:00 PM ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Wyoming County ​ ​ ​ ​ ​

State Route/Exit Township Closure/Restriction Work Dates Time 87 Forkston Township Lane Restriction Side Dozing 1/23-1/27 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 107 Clinton Township Lane Restriction Brushing 1/23-1/27 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 1010 Clinton Township Lane Restriction Ditch Cleaning 1/23-1/27 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 4008 Washington Township Lane Restriction Side Dozing 1/23 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 4011 Meshoppen Township Lane Restriction Side Dozing 1/26 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 4015 Meshoppen Township Lane Restriction Side Dozing 1/27 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 4019 Washington Township Lane Restriction Side Dozing 1/24 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 4025 Meshoppen Township Lane Restriction Side Dozing 1/25 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM

Long Term Projects State Route Exit/Mile Marker County(ies) Township Closure/Restriction Work Dates Time N/A Lackawanna Clifton Township Closed A Lackawanna County-owned bridge is closed indefinitely on Keystone Rd. in Clifton Township off State Route 435. The road has no outlet. Indefinitely SR 6 Casey Highway Lackawanna Lane Restriction The concrete pavement and bridge preservation project on Route 6 (Casey Highway) is ongoing. This project addresses the aging concrete roadway pavement by replacing damaged and broken slabs where necessary, while retrofitting existing slabs to give them stability and cleaning and sealing all pavement joints. Preservation work is performed on the highway to preserve the existing concrete pavement. This type of project is a cost-effective means of extending the service life of a concrete roadway. Pavements left to deteriorate without timely preservation treatments are more likely to require costly and disruptive major rehabilitation or reconstruction projects.

After all the concrete repairs are complete, a procedure called diamond grinding will be performed by the contractor. Diamond grinding will correct surface imperfections and improve ride quality on the Casey Highway. The project began in April of 2022 and be completed in 2024. A similar project was just completed 2-years ago at the I-81 and I-84 Interchange in Dunmore. 2024 I-84 EB/WB Lackawanna Roaring Brook Township Lane Restriction This project consists of milling and resurfacing existing bituminous interstate roadways and ramps. Other work includes guide rail, base, joint, temporary traffic control, and pavement markings. Nov. 2023 SR 107 Lackawanna Scott Township Lane Restriction The project consists of improvements to SR 107, section 251 in Lackawanna County. The project includes a bridge rehabilitation on SR 107 (Heart Lake Road) between Interstate 81 and SR 1013 (Tompkinsville Road/Bell Mountain) in Scott Township, Lackawanna County. There is a lane restriction with traffic lights to control traffic. TBD 7:00 AM - 5:00 PM SR 307 Lackawanna Roaring Brook Township Right Lane Closure The right lane is closed northbound on SR 307. Stone arch over Williams Creek end wall and parapet issues. TBD SR 307 Lackawanna Spring Brook Township Right Lane Restriction The right lane shoulder is closed on SR 307 due to a slide issue. TBD I-84 EB/WB Lackawanna/Wayne Lane Restriction This project consists of milling and resurfacing existing bituminous interstate roadways and ramps. Other work includes guide rail, base, joint, temporary traffic control, and pavement markings. The contractor will have the right lane closed eastbound between MM 16.1 to 18.5 & westbound between MM 18.5 to 17.5 for paving. Contractor will also be paving the on and off ramps at exit 17 in the eastbound lane. The contractor will also be working on the substructure of the bridge at MM 13 westbound. TBD 6:30 AM-5:00 PM I-84 Lackawanna/Wayne Single Lane Closure Temporary bridge deck repair work, installation of I-84 EB bridge girders, floor beams, deck pans, overhang jacks, reinforcing steel, place deck and parapet concrete, construct I-84 EB bridge approach slabs, install drainage basins, form, and pour WB pier #2/pier #2 plinth. Construct I-84 EB Phase 2/2A median side pavement in preparation for stage 3 mainline traffic switch and perform railroad bridge steel repairs. The I-84 over Lackawanna Railroad/Roaring Brook and SR 435 Section 282 project includes the replacement of three bridge structures and associated roadway work on I-84 and SR 435. This is the Twin Bridge Project. TBD 7:00 AM - 5:00 PM SR 4005 Lackawanna Benton Township Closed The project consists of reconstruction and improvements of a certain section of SR 4005 Section 270 in Benton Township, Lackawanna County. The project scope of work consists of a bridge rehabilitation/superstructure replacement over the Norfolk Southern Railroad. A detour will be used to maintain traffic during the project June 2023 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM SR 8015 Lackawanna Clarks Summit Shoulder Restriction This work consists of the structure rehabilitation of two state-owned culverts on SR 8015 Section D51. The shoulder will be closed all summer. May 2023 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM I-81/115/309 Luzerne Lane Restriction For the rehabilitation and improvement of a certain section of state highways in Luzerne County, in various municipalities. Bridges are on I-81, SR 115, and SR 309 Cross Valley. Work will continue throughout the winter. TBD 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM SR 309/11/92 Luzerne Lane Restriction Resurfacing contract for 17 miles of roadway on Route 309 (North Cross Valley Expressway), Route 11 (Wyoming Avenue), Route 92 (Exeter Avenue), Route 2045 (South Main Road), and ADA ramp construction on Route 1 009 (Market Street), Luzerne County. The project started the week of 8/2/21 and the contractor is working on SR 2045 (South Main Street). TBD 7:00 AM - 5:00 PM SR 2003 Luzerne Ashley Borough Lane Restriction There will be a long-term traffic pattern on SR 2003 (Hazleton St) Ashley Borough for abutment and wing repair work under the I-81 bridge. The work is scheduled to be completed by the end of December 2022. TBD 7:00 AM -5:00 PM SR 2035 Luzerne Pittston Township Closed Bridge closing on SR 2035 (Suscon Road) over Interstate 81 in Pittston Township. Luzerne County for a bridge replacement project. The estimated date of reopening is the winter of 2023-2024. TBD 7:00 AM -5:00 PM SR 390 Pike Palmyra Township Lane Restriction The project includes replacing the bridge on SR 390 around Fairview Lake. Traffic will be reduced to one lane with traffic lights installed. May 2023 7:00 AM -5:00 PM SR 729 Pike Blooming Grove Township Lane Restriction The project involves safety improvements along SR 0739, Section WID (Valley Road) from Pike County Boulevard to SR 0006 (Grand Army of the Republic Highway) in Blooming Grove Township, Pike County, PA. TBD 7:00 AM -5:00 PM SR 1012 Pike Lackawaxen Township Shoulder Restriction The shoulder was washed-out, and the pavement edge failed. The work is in the design stage. TBD I-84 Mile Marker 17-26 Pike/Wayne Green, Palmyra, Sterling Single Lane Closure The project consists of the reconstruction of Interstate I-84. The project length is approx. 8 miles. I-84 will be under a long-term restriction from mile marker 17 to 26, EB and WB. Westbound traffic will cross over in a single-lane pattern onto the Eastbound lanes. Traffic will be single lane from mile marker 21.5 to 26.0. There will be long-term single-lane closures on I-84 EB and WB between Exits 20 (Greentown / Wallenpaupack) and 26 (Promised Land/Tafton) (mile markers 21.5 to 26). The interstate will be down to single-lane traffic in each direction on the EB lanes while we close and reconstruct the WB lanes.

The westbound rest area on Interstate 84 will be closed for the season. This will be located around mile marker 25.7.

Traffic is currently bi-directional on the eastbound lanes separated by concrete barriers from mile markers 21.7 to 26. Westbound lanes are closed for reconstruction for 4 miles of roadway, one bridge structure over Shinny Mountain Road, and the on and off ramps for the westbound rest area. This will remain until the end of November 2022. I-84 will reopen for the winter on Wednesday, November 23, 2022. Nov. 2023 7:00 AM - 5:00 PM SR 1006 Wayne Damascus/Berlin Township Closed SR 1006 (Peggy Runway Road) is closed. The area affected is between the intersection of SR 652 & SR 1006 at Segment 0060/2808 in Damascus Twp. to the intersection of SR 1006 and Cortez Road Segment 0050/2074 in Berlin Twp. May 2023 7:00 AM - 5:00 PM SR 1002 Wayne Milanville Closed Skinners Falls bridge is closed until further notice. A PEL Study is being completed. TBD N/A

Motorists can check conditions on major roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website. Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike, Susquehanna, Wayne, and Wyoming counties at www.penndot.gov/District4. Information about infrastructure in District 4, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D4Results. Follow local PennDOT news on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram. MEDIA CONTACT: Michael Taluto, (570) 963-3502 # # #

