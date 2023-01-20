DEADLINE ALERT for LUV, ESS, and YMAB: The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Jan. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.



Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV)

Class Period: June 13, 2020 – December 31, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 13, 2023

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Southwest Airlines continuously downplayed or ignored the serious issues with the technology it used to schedule flights and crews, and how it stood to be affected worse than other airlines in the event of inclement weather; and (2) it did not discuss how it’s unique point-to point service and aggressive flight schedule could leave it prone in the event of inclement weather; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE: GWH)

Class Period: August 11, 2022 – December 7, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 13, 2023

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the purported agreement with ESI was in fact an undisclosed related party transaction because ESI was a de-facto subsidiary of ESS masquerading as third-party client; (2) ESS misled investors with their partnership announcement to signal business success to investors; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: YMAB)

Class Period: October 6, 2020 – October 28, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 20, 2023

On April 1, 2022, the Company announced that it had resubmitted its Biologics License Application (“BLA”) for omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with CNS from neuroblastoma, following several meetings with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) to address deficiencies identified in the agency’s 2020 refusal to file letter in response to Y-mAbs’s previous BLA. On October 26, 2022, the FDA released its briefing document in advance of its Advisory Committee meeting to discuss the omburtamab BLA. The briefing document identified three key issues regarding the submitted data, which led analysts to conclude that Y-mAbs had resubmitted the BLA prior to reaching agreement with the FDA regarding the content of the application. On this news, Y-mAbs’s stock price fell $4.16, or 27.4%, to close at $11.01 per share on October 26, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

