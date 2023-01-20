Fix-It Right Plumbing Makes Significant Strides in the Construction of its Adelaide Factory

/EIN News/ -- Breakwater, Jan. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Breakwater, Victoria -

The new Adelaide factory is located at 8/126-132 Frederick Street, Welland. The new factory will grant the plumbing company greater access to state-of-the-art plumbing equipment and tools that will enable them to provide comprehensive services to its customers across South Australia.

Construction on the new building began in March 2022. The construction crew and company are finishing the final touches before the anticipated Spring 2023 opening.

In addition to creating a new factory in Adelaide, Fix-It Right has taken the initiative to continue to excel as a trusted plumbing service. Fix-It Right Plumbing aims to employ qualified and registered technicians and ensure they receive specialized training to address issues better. In the spring and summer of 2022, Fix-It Right Plumbing committed to the continuous education of its technicians by training them in critical areas. As part of the ongoing training program, technicians have been undergoing professional instruction on improved techniques for clearing blockages, including using water jetting, cable machines, and chemical drain-clearing products.

In March 2022, the company reached a milestone of over 1000 online business reviews, earning an average rating of 4.9 stars across its website and social media pages. Across reviews, customers singled out the professionalism, punctuality, quality, responsiveness, and financial value the company provides to its loyal customers. Customers also regularly identify the expertise and skills of individual Fix-It Right Plumbing Adelaide plumbers.

In November 2021, Fix-It Right Plumbing announced a move into a much larger facility at 2 Insight Circuit Carrum Downs, Victoria, which now serves as the new company headquarters. The new space is twice as big as the previous location and provides more office and factory floor space.

Since 2007, Fix-It Right Plumbing has been one of Australia’s most popular and highly-rated professional plumbing companies. The company provides plumbing services to customers in Adelaide, Canberra, Geelong, the Bayside Suburbs, the Northern Suburbs, the Eastern Suburbs, the Western Suburbs, and the Mornington Peninsula in Melbourne.

The company has been focused on maintaining its reputation as a formidable, trusted, and customer-forward company by continually providing quality services. Fix-It Right Plumbing can assist with blocked drains, hot water access, burst pipes, leak detection, dripping taps, and gas leaks. The company offers professional services from a team of qualified and experienced plumbers, fully stocked service vans, knowledgeable and helpful service, upfront pricing, and flexible payment options to help one's home remain functioning and comfortable at all times.

For more information about Fix-It Right Plumbing Adelaide, contact the company.



