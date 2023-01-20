Natural Cheese Market to Exceed US$ 21.3 Billion by 2033 as Trend of Home Cooking Surges: Fact.MR Analysis

The new research report by Fact.MR on natural cheese market delves into key observations concerning prominent expansion parameters prevailing across key segments between 2023 and 2033. It provides insights such as growth drivers, trends, and opportunities spanning segments like product form, source, application, and sales channel across 5 regions.

/EIN News/ -- Rockville, Jan. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fact.MR – A Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider: The global natural cheese market is estimated to be worth US$ 14.2 billion in 2023. It is anticipated to generate US$ 21.3 billion in terms of revenue by 2033, exhibiting growth at 4.6% CAGR between 2023 and 2033.



Growing popularity of organic and vegan food items is the key factor driving the demand for natural cheese. These items are popular among health-conscious consumers who are looking for healthy options compared to processed cheese. The availability of various natural cheese flavors and textures is also helping to increase its popularity.

The trend of cooking at home worldwide is gaining immense traction and rising consumption of foods with minimal preservatives and chemicals are anticipated to drive demand for natural cheese as an ingredient as well. Natural cheese provides essential nutrients such as calcium, protein, phosphorus, and zinc, which is beneficial for health.

Consequently, several fast-food restaurants and in-store businesses are stocking up on natural cheese to cater to the growing demand. On the back of this, key companies producing the natural cheese are collaborating with end users and e-commerce platforms to increase their revenue.

For instance, in 2020, Kraft Heinz announced the agreement sell its natural cheese business to the world’s leading dairy company, Groupe Lactalis for a total of US$ 3.2 billion. The companies settled on definitive agreement to improve the cheese and dairy business across the globe and to build a sustainable competitive edge with strong brand equity.

For Critical Insights on this Market, Get A FREE Sample Report! https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=156

Based on application, the household segment is expected to be the dominant segment in the market. Natural cheese is widely used in various dishes and recipes as an important ingredient, condiment or garnish in households worldwide. With home cooking gaining popularity coupled with the availability of gourmet dishes on internet, the use of natural cheese is expected to burgeon over the forecast period (2023 to 2033).

Subsequently, easy availability of natural cheese with different flavors in supermarkets and online delivery platforms is expected to fuel the sales over the forecast period. Natural cheese is also gaining popularity in other sectors such as confectionery, bakery, and dairy products. This is due to its unique flavor profile which provides a wide range of possibilities for different applications. Manufacturers are also looking at new and innovative ways to utilize natural cheese in various food items.

Based on region, sales in Europe are expected to increase at a rapid rate between 2023 and 2033. The countries that are estimated to have contributed most to the expansion of the regional market are Germany, Italy, and the United Kingdom. This is due to the growing preference for natural cheese and rising desire for homemade and gourmet cheese.

Key Takeaways:

North America is likely to monopolize the natural cheese market and accounted to hold a 50% global market share.

Europe is poised to hold a sizeable valuation in the natural cheese market from 2023 to 2033.

Germany is anticipated to hold a significant value in natural cheese market in the coming years.

On the basis of application, household application is predicted to account for 50% of natural cheese market sales.

Based on sales channel, it is anticipated that supermarkets and hypermarkets will become the preferred locations to purchase natural cheese.



Growth Drivers:

Rising use of cheese as an ingredient for different fast foods such as burger and pizzas is anticipated to drive demand for natural cheese.

Increasing demand for natural cheese in diverse Italian and Turkish cuisines is likely to spur market acceleration.

Growing popularity of ready-to-eat and convenient food options is set to stimulate the demand for natural cheese.



Restraints:

Rising inclination towards plant-based cheese for healthy lifestyle is predicted to limit the demand for natural cheese from 2023 to 2033.

Surging incidences of lactose intolerance are likely to restrict the sales of natural cheese.

Availability of several substitutes and alternatives such as processed cheese, analogue cheese, and cheddar cheese is set to hinder market expansion.



Don't Need a Global Report? Save 40% on Country & Region Specific Reports: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=156

Competitive Landscape:

Key players are focusing on developing novel products made from natural and organic ingredients to meet the demand for healthy lifestyles. These companies are also investing in research and development activities to know about changing consumer preferences and lifestyles to manufacture products accordingly. To strengthen their market position, key players are also anticipated to extend and diversify their product lines.

For instance,

In 2020 , DuPont Nutrition & Biosciences, a Danish bio-based firm, announced the development of CHOOZIT BC 02, a new phage option for cheese manufacturers wanting to address the rising worldwide demand for pizza cheese and customers' preferences in terms of pizza cheese browning.



DuPont Nutrition & Biosciences, a Danish bio-based firm, announced the development of CHOOZIT BC 02, a new phage option for cheese manufacturers wanting to address the rising worldwide demand for pizza cheese and customers' preferences in terms of pizza cheese browning. In 2020 , a fresh offering for cooking-stable cheese products, Nutrilac FO-7922 Organic, was introduced by Danish company Arla Foods Ingredients. The product was a part of a brand-new organic range designed to assist producers in meeting the rising demand for natural, organic, and healthy goods.



a fresh offering for cooking-stable cheese products, Nutrilac FO-7922 Organic, was introduced by Danish company Arla Foods Ingredients. The product was a part of a brand-new organic range designed to assist producers in meeting the rising demand for natural, organic, and healthy goods. In 2019, the product lineup of Borden® Cheese was expanded with the inclusion of whole milk mozzarella string cheese and snack bar varieties in Habanero cheddar and white cheddar cheese.



Key Companies Profiled by Fact.MR

Arla Foods

Groupe Lactalis S.A.

Savencia Fromage & Dairy

Sargento Foods Inc.

Borden Dairy

Almarai Co. Ltd.

Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited

Associated Milk Producers Inc.

More Valuable Insights on Natural Cheese Market

In the latest study, Fact.MR offers a detailed study on global natural cheese market for the forecast period of 2023 to 2033. This study also highlights key drivers promoting the sales of natural cheese through detailed segmentation as follows:

By Product Form:

Blocks

Cubes

Slices

Spreads

Sprays



By Source:

Cattle Milk

Goat Milk

Sheep Milk



By Application:

Food & Beverage Processing

HoReCa (Hotel, Restaurants, and Cafes)

Household



By Sales Channel:

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online Retail Stores



By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



Get Full Access of the Report! https://www.factmr.com/checkout/156

Key Questions Covered in the Natural Cheese Market Report

What is the projected value of the natural cheese market in 2023?

At what rate will the global natural cheese market grow until 2033?

Which are the factors hampering the growth in the natural cheese market?

Which region is expected to lead in the global natural cheese market during 2023 and 2033?

Which are the factors driving the natural cheese market during the forecast period?

What is the expected market value of the natural cheese market during the forecast period?

Explore Fact.MR’s Coverage on the Food & Beverages Domain

Cheddar Cheese Market: As per Fact.MR, the global cheddar cheese market is projected to grow at US$ 62 million in 2022 and the sales will rise to US$ 86.5 million by 2032. It is poised to expand at a slow 3.5% CAGR between 2022 and 2032. Rising use of cheddar cheese in numerous breakfast items is anticipated to spur market acceleration.

Cream and Soft Cheese Market: Rising demand for foods with high protein and low fat content is driving the cream and soft cheese industry as a whole. In addition, demand for ready-to-drink cocktails, creamy tea, and tea macchiato is increasing steadily on a global scale, which is pushing up the sales of cream cheese.

Processed Cheese Market: As per Fact.MR, the global processed cheese market is projected to reach US$ 27.92 Billion by 2032 and register acceleration at a slow but steady CAGR of 4.2% between 2022 and 2032. Emergence of private brands as well as rising demand for Western cuisine are expected to boost the market for processed cheese.

About Fact.MR

We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client’s satisfaction.

Contact:

US Sales Office

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583, +353-1-4434-232 (D)

E: sales@factmr.com