Decorative Paints Market will achieve USD 82.1 billion by 2030 : GreyViews

Decorative Paints Market Size by Product Type (Solvent-Based Paints and Water-Based Paints), By Formulation (Distemper and Emulsion-Based Paints), Regions, Segmentation, and forecast till 2030.

/EIN News/ -- Pune India, Jan. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market has been studied for the below mentioned-segmentation and regional analysis for North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. These are the key regions where the decorative paints market is operating and is predicted to expand soon. The manufacturers and suppliers involved in the decorative paints market are present across various countries in the above-mentioned regions.

The report provides a detailed understanding of the market segments which have been formed by combining different prospects such as the product type, formulation, and regions. Apart from this, the key driving factors, restraints, potential growth opportunities and market challenges are also discussed in the below paragraphs.

The significant players operating in the global decorative paints market are AkzoNobel, Asian Paints, PPG Industries, Kansai Paints, Arkema, BASF, Benjamin Moore, The Sherwin-Williams Company, Berger Paints, DowDuPont, DuluxGroup, Masco Corporation, NIPPON PAINT, DAW SE, Cromology among others. To achieve a substantial market share in the worldwide decorative paints market and strengthen their position, manufacturers are pursuing expansion methods such as current developments, mergers and acquisitions, product innovations, collaborations, and partnerships, joint ventures.

Decorative paints are in increasing demand due to rapid urbanization, improving living standards, and a growing interest in improving the aesthetic appeal of homes and residential buildings. With an increase in disposable income, the demand preference of consumers has changed to highly resilient paints with a modern aesthetic. This change in demand patterns is predicted to drive the growth of the decorative paint market globally. A variety of finishes can be achieved with emulsion paints, including gloss sheen, stain, silk, and flat matte on substrates. It is a stable suspension of oil in liquid. Considering that these paints are usually water-based, the segment's share is expected to continue to grow over the forecast period. There are several finishes that can be achieved with emulsion paints, such as gloss sheen, stain, silk, and flat matte, as they consist of a stable suspension of oil phase in liquid phase. Due to the fact that acrylic paints are generally water-based, the share of the segment is expected to remain high during the forecast period. Acrylic paints are expected to remain highly popular among distempers. There are some factors which are hampering the growth of the market such as time-consuming dye procedure and fluctuating prices.

Scope of Decorative Paints Market Report:

Report Metric Information Study Period 2022-2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Market Share Unit USD Billion Segments Covered Product Type, Formulation, and Regions. Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle-East and Africa Major Players AkzoNobel, Asian Paints, PPG Industries, Kansai Paints, Arkema, BASF, Benjamin Moore, The Sherwin-Williams Company, Berger Paints, DowDuPont, DuluxGroup, Masco Corporation, NIPPON PAINT, DAW SE, Cromology among others

Segmentation Analysis

Water-based paints are expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The product type segment is solvent-based paints and water-based paints. The water-based paints segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Growing construction investment and customer demand for eco-friendly goods are expected to support category growth during the forecast period. Water-based paints and varnish are frequently used in small, poorly ventilated rooms.

Emulsion-based paints are expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The formulation segment is distemper and emulsion-based paints. The emulsion-based paints segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. A variety of finishes can be achieved with emulsion paints, including gloss sheen, stain, silk, and flat matte on substrates. It is a stable suspension of oil in liquid. Considering that these paints are usually water-based, the segment's share is expected to continue to grow over the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis provides a detailed perception of the key regions and the countries. Some of the key countries analyzed for the decorative paints market include the US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, China, Japan, India, Brazil, Peru, UAE, South Africa, and Saudi Arabia.

The Asia Pacific region witnessed a major share. In emerging nations like China, India, Japan, and Southeast Asia, the market is expected to be driven by expanding building activities and rising automobile industry demand over the forecast period. Because raw materials are easily available and VOC emission regulations are less strict than in North America and Europe, the market has seen tremendous growth.

Country Analysis

Germany

Germany's decorative paints market size was valued at USD 5.37 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 7.6 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2023 to 2030.

In the upcoming year, the paints and coatings industry is expected to benefit from the economy's steady growth and rising new-car sales, which demonstrate consumer confidence.

China

China’s decorative paints market size was valued at USD 5.99 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 8.7 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2023 to 2030.

The nation's rapid development in the building, construction, and infrastructure sectors is fueling decorative paint sales.

India

India's decorative paints market size was valued at USD 4.4 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 6.40 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2023 to 2030.

Residential and commercial constructions use decorative paints & coatings. Residential constructions have occupied a substantial share with a faster growth rate owing to their increasing demand worldwide. In the forecast period, several factors will drive the market, including an increase in per capita income, which has led to an increase in home ownership, and urbanization, boosting the market growth.

Covid-19 Impact

Covid-19 had a major impact on almost all industries, such as electronics, semiconductors, manufacturing, automobile, etc. However, several companies operating in the technology sector have seen increased revenue due to significant changes in consumer preferences toward technological services. In addition, the pandemic has led to significant growth in technology across developing and developed countries.

Furthermore, the growth of this market is mainly driven owing to the rising awareness about vehicle safety, propelling the growth of the market across the countries.

