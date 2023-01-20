/EIN News/ -- Pixium Vision convenes an Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on February 15, 2023

Paris, France, January 20, 2023 – 19:00 CET– Pixium Vision SA (Euronext Growth Paris - FR0011950641), a bioelectronics company that develops innovative bionic vision systems to enable patients who have lost their sight to live more independent lives, announces today that it will hold an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders (EGM) at 14:00 CET on February 15, 2023 at Pixium Vision’s headquarter office. The meeting will take place in person.

Pixium Vision is calling this EGM to seek approval from its shareholders to obtain authorizations giving the Company the opportunity to proceed with various financing options. Pixium Vision will need to continue the search for funding to enable the Company to continue its clinical activities, research and to strive to continue pursuing its strategic ambitions.

In addition, the shareholders will have to deliberate on the authorization to reduce its share capital due to losses by reducing the par value of each of the Company's shares from 0.06 euro to 0.02 euro. This purely technical operation, when implemented by the Board, would have no impact on the Company's stock market value nor on the number of outstanding shares, which would remain unchanged. The shareholders will also have to deliberate on an authorization to carry out a reverse split of the Company's shares by fifty.1 The purpose of this reverse stock split, when implemented by the Board, would bring the Company's share price more in line with market standards and investor expectations and aim to reduce the volatility of the share price.

Information and documents relating to this EGM will be available on the Company's website as from the convening of the shareholders in accordance with applicable laws and regulations.

About Pixium Vision

Pixium Vision is creating a world of bionic vision for those who have lost their sight, enabling them to regain visual perception and greater autonomy. Pixium Vision’s bionic vision systems are associated with a surgical intervention and a rehabilitation period. Prima System sub-retinal miniature photovoltaic wireless implant is in clinical testing for patients who have lost their sight due to outer retinal degeneration, initially for atrophic dry age-related macular degeneration (dry AMD). Pixium Vision collaborates closely with academic and research partners, including some of the most prestigious vision research institutions in the world, such as Stanford University in California, Institut de la Vision in Paris, Moorfields Eye Hospital in London, Institute of Ocular Microsurgery (IMO) in Barcelona, University hospital in Bonn, and UPMC in Pittsburgh, PA. The Company is EN ISO 13485 certified and qualifies as “Entreprise Innovante” by Bpifrance.

Disclaimer:

This press release may expressly or implicitly contain forward-looking statements relating to Pixium Vision and its activity. Such statements are related to known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could lead actual results, financial conditions, performance or achievements to differ materially from Vision Pixium results, financial conditions, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward looking statements.

Pixium Vision provides this press release as of the aforementioned date and does not commit to update forward looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For a description of risks and uncertainties which could lead to discrepancies between actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements and those contained in the forward-looking statements, please refer to the "Risk Factors" (“Facteurs de risques”) section of the Company’s 2021 Financial Report and section of the Company’s 2022 Half-Year Financial Report, available on the website of the Company (www.pixium-vision.com).

1 When decided by the Board of the Company, fifty (50) existing shares with a par value of 0.02 euro (after completion of the share capital reduction which constitutes a pre-requisite condition of the reverse stock split) be exchanged for one (1) new share with a par value of one (1) euro.

