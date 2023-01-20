Attorney General’s Office to Review Officer Involved Shooting in Rapid City

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Friday, Jan. 20, 2023

CONTACT: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878

PIERRE.S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley confirms that the Division of Criminal investigation (DCI), at the request of the Rapid City Police Department, is investigating an officer involved shooting that occurred at 10:17 p.m. (MDT) on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023.

Rapid City police officers were in an area of north Rapid City when a short foot pursuit ensued with one male subject. The subject presented a firearm and was fatally shot by the officer. The officer was not injured.

Jackley said the DCI is leading the investigation. He said the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, the Meade County Sheriff’s Office, and the South Dakota Highway Patrol assisted at the scene. Jackley said the Rapid City Police Department is cooperating in the investigation.

The DCI will process the crime scene, conduct a forensic examination of all collected evidence, interview officers and witnesses, and will review all officer-worn body cameras and video cameras from the area.

After the investigation is complete, the DCI will issue a case report and shooting summation to be reviewed by the Attorney General for a final determination on the officer’s action. The release of the summary is anticipated within 30 days.

