Pioneer Announces Results from Annual General Meeting

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pioneer Media Holdings Inc. (NEO: JPEG, AQSE: PNER) ("Pioneer" or the "Company"), a web3 gaming and infrastructure company, is pleased to announce the voting results from its annual general meeting (the “Meeting”) held on January 19, 2023. The total number of shares represented by shareholders present in person and by proxy at the Meeting was 36,744,977 shares representing 43.84% of Pioneer’s issued and outstanding common shares.



All of the matters put forward before shareholders for consideration and approval, as set out in Pioneer’s management information circular dated December 12, 2022, were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at the Meeting. The details of the voting results for the election of directors are as follows:

Nominee Votes For Votes Withheld Julia Becker 36,743,977 (99.997%) 1,000 (0.003%) Olivia Edwards 36,740,977 (99.989%) 4,000 (0.011%) Michael S. Edwards 36,743,977 (99.997%) 1,000 (0.003%) Mark Rutledge 36,743,977 (99.997%) 1,000 (0.003%) Darcy Taylor 36,743,977 (99.997%) 1,000 (0.003%)

The shareholders also: (1) approved setting the number of directors at 5; and (2) approved the re-appointment of De Visser Gray LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditors of the Company and authorized the directors to fix the auditors' remuneration. Results of the shareholder votes on these items are set forth below:

Resolution Votes For Votes Against Votes Withheld Setting the number of directors at five



36,744,977 (100%) Nil (0%) Nil (0%) Appointing De Visser Grey LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants as the Company’s auditors 36,744,977 (100%) Nil (0%) Nil (0%)

About Pioneer Media Holdings Inc.

Pioneer (NEO:JPEG, AQSE: PNER) is a leading web3 gaming and infrastructure company using its proprietary suite of technology, MetaKit, to build and convert games and applications for the blockchain. Pioneer has built a complete web3 gaming ecosystem which includes content and game development; infrastructure and web2 conversion; and distribution and global publishing. Through strategic distribution partnerships, Pioneer will continue to focus on launching successful play to earn (P2E) games to mass markets globally, and drive user engagement and adoption and therefore meaningful revenue generation.

Web3 gaming is at the forefront of a new wave of technology and there is significant opportunity for growth as an early adopter in the industry. Even in its infancy, there is a significant influx of capital, both public and private, and attention on the bourgeoning sector. Additional information about Pioneer is available at www.p10neer.com or www.sedar.com.

