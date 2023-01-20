Evan Transue on Sharing Healing Stories Through The Health Detective Podcast

Evan Transue, Host of The Health Detective Podcast by Functional Diagnostic Nutrition, was Interviewed by Adam Torres of Mission Matters Fitness Podcast

/EIN News/ -- Beverly Hills , Jan. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Philadelphia-based Evan Transue, host of The Health Detective podcast by Functional Diagnostic Nutrition (FDN), was interviewed by leading LA-based podcaster Adam Torres of Mission Matters Fitness Podcast on the subjects of natural healing and functional medicine.

Evan Transue’s mission is to level the playing fields of physical and mental health, ensuring that people are aware of the array of treatment options available to them. In this episode, he talks about his journey with the FDN program and how FDN’s podcast is helping people share their health journeys with functional medicine.

Listen to the full podcast interview by Adam Torres with Evan Transue on your favorite podcast channel.

In this podcast, the host covers:

How and why did Transue join the FDN program?

What does the program entail?

What happens when people complete the program?

What is The Health Detective podcast about?

What advice does he have for people who want to launch their own podcast about a subject that matters to them?

What’s next for The Health Detective?

About the Podcast Guest

To learn more about Functional Diagnostic Nutrition, visit its website.

About the Mission Matters Podcast

Mission Matters provides entrepreneurs and businesses with a podcast platform to share their stories.

Listen to the full podcast interview by Adam Torres and follow Mission Matters on social media:

Media Communications

Inquiries: adamtorres@missionmatters.com

Media contact and published by KISS PR az@kisspr.com

Attachment