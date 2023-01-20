Guggenheim First Quarter 2023 High-Yield and Bank Loan Outlook: 2023 Credit Outlook and Lessons Learned from a Tough Year

We believe now is an opportune time to move up in quality ahead of any recession-driven market volatility in the coming months

NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guggenheim Investments, the global asset management and investment advisory business of Guggenheim Partners, today provided its First Quarter 2023 High-Yield and Bank Loan Outlook. Titled "2023 Credit Outlook and Lessons Learned from a Tough Year," the report discusses why we believe many of the market developments that characterized 2022 will flip in 2023.



Among the highlights in the 16-page report:

High-yield bond and bank loan sectors delivered positive total returns of 4.0 percent and 2.3 percent, respectively, in the fourth quarter of 2022, with bond performance boosted by a decline in Treasury yields. 1



Strong corporate earnings growth drove a decline in leverage ratios to below pre-COVID levels and supported high interest coverage despite the increase in borrowing costs.



Potentially heading into a downturn this year, we believe borrowers have healthier balance sheets than they did going into the pandemic.



As the economic data deteriorate further, however, we expect a decline in corporate earnings, more negative rating migration, and an increase in default activity.



We are also more cautiously positioned given the Federal Reserve’s ongoing fight to ensure inflation comes down and stays down, and its apparent willingness to topple the economy into a recession to succeed.



Between the two sectors we prefer high-yield corporate bonds over bank loans this year from a total return perspective given the sector’s better credit profile and if, as we expect, rate duration cushions performance in a recession.



For both sectors, however, we remain cautious and remain focused on finding value in higher quality structures and issuers.



