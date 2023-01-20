Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,308 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 340,778 in the last 365 days.

Atlantica Ranked Among the World´s 100 Most Sustainable Companies for the Third Consecutive Year

/EIN News/ -- January 20th, 2023 – Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ: AY) has been recognized for the third consecutive year as one of the World's 100 Most Sustainable Corporations by Corporate Knights.

Atlantica ranked #21 in the Global 100 index and #3 in Power Generation. To determine the 2023 Global 100 Index, Corporate Knights assessed publicly available data for more than 6,700 companies with revenues of at least $1 billion across 25 key performance indicators, including resource management, employee management, financial management, sustainable revenue, sustainable investment, and supplier performance.

“If we let the numbers speak for themselves, it’s clear that businesses taking sustainability seriously are ahead of the pack when it comes to reaping financial returns,” said Toby Heaps, Corporate Knights’ CEO and co-founder.

Santiago Seage, Atlantica’s CEO said: “Sustainability is at the core of what we do and how we operate. We are proud to be recognized in the Corporate Knights’ 2023 Global 100 Index for the 3rd year in a row.”

About Corporate Knights

Corporate Knights Inc. includes the sustainable-business magazine Corporate Knights and a research division that produces sustainability rankings, research reports and financial product ratings based on corporate sustainability performance.

About Atlantica

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc is a sustainable infrastructure company that owns a diversified portfolio of contracted renewable energy, storage, efficient natural gas, electric transmission and water assets in North & South America, and certain markets in EMEA (www.atlantica.com).

Chief Financial Officer

Francisco Martinez-Davis

E ir@atlantica.com

                  		 Investor Relations & Communication

Leire Perez

E ir@atlantica.com

T +44 20 3499 0465

                


Primary Logo

You just read:

Atlantica Ranked Among the World´s 100 Most Sustainable Companies for the Third Consecutive Year

Distribution channels: Energy Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.