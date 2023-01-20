Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions: January/February Lineup of Over $131M in Properties, Plus December Sales

Palazzo Delle Luce | Marbella, Spain 984 & 984A Noyac Path | Water Mill, NY 46 Ledgerock Lane | Rhinebeck, NY Villa Shamal | Marbella, Spain 11 Cobblewood Cove | Salt Lake City, UT

Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions has released its January/February auction lineup of over $131 million of luxury properties spanning the globe.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Announcing their upcoming auctions for January and February, Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions also releases the luxury properties that were auctioned in December.

Offerings include a luxury Spanish Estate that was featured in TV’s The Crown; a 10-acre estate on the Hudson River that is accessible by car, boat, or seaplane; Rust Mansion, a Historic Tacoma, Washington Estate restored to its original design; and a nearly 15-acre offering in Water Mill, New York, comprised of two lots and an existing estate.

Buyers may bid digitally from anywhere in the world via the firm’s online marketplace, CASothebys.com.

Featured Properties Include:

•Palazzo Delle Luce | Marbella, Spain

Bid 13-25 January

Featured in television show, The Crown, this private Spanish villa with amazing ocean views. Currently listed for €16.95 million, with No Reserve, the property will sell to the highest bidder, in cooperation with Margareta Stjernström of MAS Property Marbella.

Located on one of the largest and most premier plots within the renowned La Zagaleta Country Club, this oasis of greenery offers spectacular views of Gibraltar and Africa. The exclusive club features second-to-none amenities including two golf courses, tennis courts, and an equestrian center. This villa is built to impress, from the bright, open main reception area to the blue waters of the infinity pool. The extensive primary suite includes a private terrace overlooking the coastline. Six more equally opulent bedroom suites and a private apartment ensure all guests will experience lavish comfort.With nearly year-round sunshine, the outdoor terrace is suited for summer, while the indoor fireplaces make for a warm winter.. With views from nearly every room and abundant indoor and outdoor entertainment spaces, this private villa combines old-world luxury with thoughtful modern technology. Artisan marble, emerald green onyx, and wood finishes meet dramatic high ceilings and windows in this spectacular Spanish estate.

Known as one of the jewels of southern Spain where the sun shines over 320 days a year, the natural beauty of Marbella flows seamlessly between the wooded hills and the blue waters of the Mediterranean. This historic area offers the ruins of ancient civilizations, preserved castles, and nature reserves. The front door to the deck of a yacht is located just 15 minutes away, and a private helipad is three minutes from your front door. Enjoy the trendy beach clubs, seaside restaurants, and shopping at Puerto Banus and Cabopino Marinas along the Coast del Sol coastline. With a vibrant social scene including nightclubs, the Sotogrande international polo tournament, and music and art, there is always something to do or see in Marbella.

•984 & 984A Noyac Path | Water Mill, NY

Bid 24-31 January

Perched at one of the highest points in the entirety of the Hamptons, 984 & 984A Noyac Path, a nine-acre estate and an adjacent six-acre lot, await your dream vision. Currently listed for $7.99 million, the property will sell at or above a $2.95 million Reserve, in cooperation with Angela Boyer Stump of Sotheby's International Realty.

The existing property and an adjacent lot—prime for potential build out—sit at approximately 300-foot elevation, surrounded by preserved land for unparalleled privacy, framing unobstructed views from the Atlantic Ocean to Peconic Bay. White-pine woods line the half-mile private drive, opening to the unique luxury estate. The unique pool is surrounded by approximately 5,000 square feet of rooftop deck, ideal for hosting a party of any size with views from sunrise to sunset and beyond. With potential clearing allowance for approximately an 8,000 square foot home on the adjacent lot, opportunity to create an unprecedented dream compound on two lots awaits.

•46 Ledgerock Lane | Rhinebeck, NY

Bid 15-23 February

Designed by architect Lee Ledbetter, this estate offers stunning views and sits directly on the Hudson River. Currently listed for $29.9 million, with No Reserve, the property will sell to the highest bidder in cooperation with Jason P. Karadus of Corcoran Country Living.

Set on 10 private acres, this limestone and glass residence boasts views of the water and the Catskill Mountains. 46 Ledgerock is one of the few properties directly on the Hudson River and current set-back laws prohibit any future homes to be built directly on the river’s edge. Modern lines meet exotic wood and stone from around the world to create a unique masterpiece. There is room to entertain indoors with nearly 15,000 square feet, including a spacious living room and eat-in kitchen. The property offers a travertine deck featuring a saltwater pool, hot tub, and outdoor kitchen. Beautiful windows provide unbeatable views from nearly every room of this home that is truly a work of art.

The historic town of Rhinebeck is located just 90 miles north of Manhattan in Duchess County. This town was created as a getaway for wealthy families in America’s Gilded Age and was home to President Franklin D. Roosevelt. With a unique small-town identity, this walkable town is known for its friendly local community. Offering an easy commute, the property is an easy trip to Grand Central Terminal or Pennsylvania Station. Named one of the safest cities in America in 2021, this lovely corner of New York is the perfect place to call home.

•Villa Shamal | Marbella, Spain

Bid 8-15 February

Step into this truly sumptuous classic villa, meticulously designed for incomparable entertaining and every-day life. Currently listed for €2.45 million, selling With Reserve, the property’s pre-sale estimate is €1.25 million–€1.85 million. The property will sell to the highest bidder, in cooperation with Victor García Ohlrich of Karlsen Y García International Real Estate.

Villa Shamal is a stunning 770 square meter home on nearly 0.365 hectares. The villa hosts six bedrooms, six bathrooms, and one half bathroom. This luxury villa opens to a soaring beamed ceiling and a fireplace in the living room. Several bedrooms contain large closets, private terraces, and panoramic views of the mountains and landscape. Outside, overlooking the mountains, the terrace, gazebo, and infinity pool with a separate jacuzzi offer entertainment. Villa Shamal also boasts a wine cellar, games room, home cinema, and gym. The property is protected by 24/7 private security. The villa is only 15 minutes to the Marbella coast, and an hour to Malaga Gibraltar international airport.

Additional Properties Include:

•11 Cobblewood Cove | Salt Lake City, UT

•Bid 19–23 January

•Listed for $6M. Reserve $2.65M.

•2821 Hood Street | Dallas, TX

•Bid 19–24 January

•Listed for $2.199M. No Reserve.

•8 Deer Ridge Estates Boulevard | Greater Houston, TX

•Bid Now Through 25 January

•Listed for $5.49M. No Reserve.

•271 John Tyler Memorial Highway

•Bid 20-27 January

•Listed for $2.35M. No Reserve.

•The Point 52 | Downtown Panama City, Panama

•Bid 26–31 January

•Listed for $6.595M. No Reserve.

•3868 Gelande Street, Chalet 4 | Whitefish, Montana

•Bid 26-30 January

•Listed for $4.2M. No Reserve.

•127B Windswept Villa | Christophe Harbour, Saint Kitts and Nevis

•Bid 1–8 February

•Listed for $3.8M. No Reserve.

•Villa Shamal | Marbella, Spain

•Bid 8–15 February

•Listed for €2.45M. Reserve €1.25M.

•17051 State Highway 195 | Texas Hill Country

•Bid 9-14 February

•Listed for $5.995M. No Reserve.

•Rust Mansion | Tacoma, Washington

•Bid 9–14 February

•Listed for $4.8M. No Reserve.

•Nevaeh Villa | Long Bay Beach, Anguilla

•Bid 10-15 February

•Listed for $16.95M. No Reserve.

•1104 North Alamito Street | Marfa, Texas

•Bid 9-16 February

•Listed for $1.65M. No Reserve.

•50 North River Road | Aspen/Snowmass, Colorado

•Bid 10-16 February

•Listed for $5M. No Reserve.

•42 Spanish Bay Circle | Pebble Beach, California

•Bid 15-22 February

•Listed for $3.5M. No Reserve.

•170 Cougar Terrace Street | Hot Springs, Arkansas

•Bid 23-28 February

•Listed for $2.995M. No Reserve.

•Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions is pleased to announce that the following properties are now under contract after highly competitive auctions in December.

•December sales include:

•25067 S 197th Way Near Phoenix, Arizona | In cooperation with Jennifer Schumacher of Sotheby's International Realty, 46 days of exposure resulted in 5,850+ website/page views, 750+ prospects, 52 showings, and 16 bidders.



•Sky-Ha House near Tulum, Mexico | In cooperation with Veronica Cordova of Sotheby’s International Realty Broker, 42 days of exposure resulted in 4,795+ website/page views, 1080+ prospects, and 73 showings.

•Trinity Villa in the Tyrall Club in Jamaica | In cooperation with Nora Johnson, of Michael Saunders & Co, 49 days of exposure resulted in 3,990+ website/page views, 820+ prospects, 32 showings, and 8 bidders.

•Calle Reposo in Ibiza, Spain | In cooperation with Richard Lacey of Richard Lacey Group, 49 days of exposure resulted in 6,040+ website/page views, 1,340+ prospects, 48 showings, and 5 bidders.

•Stepping Stone in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands | In cooperation with Patty Nugent and Jonathan Sparrow of Cayman Islands Sotheby’s International Realty, 40 days of exposure resulted in 5,100+ website/page views, 1,400+ prospects, 18 showings, and 11 bidders.

•11 Malukai Lane in Maui, Hawaii | In cooperation with David Richardson of Hawaii Life, 40 days of exposure resulted in 3,645+ website/page views, 740+ prospects, 8 showings, and 5 bidders.

•114 Camp Street #500 and #600 in San Antonio, Texas | In cooperation with Michael Reisor of Douglas Elliman Real Estate, 41 days of exposure resulted in 3,834+ website/page views, 870+ prospects, 21 showings, and 5 bidders.

•Chalet Baloo & Chalet Le Nid in Courchevel France | In cooperation with Jérôme Lagoutte and Arnaud Gourdet of Savills Courchevel 1850, 43 days of exposure resulted in 6,900+ website/page views, 1,410+ prospects, 25 showings, and 6 bidders.

3114 Blackhawk Meadow Lane in Danville, California | In cooperation with Debi Ann DiCello of Sotheby's International Realty, 47 days of exposure resulted in 5,580+ website/page views, 770+ prospects, 59 showings, and 10 bidders.

•57 etc al. Boetzberg Ea in St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands | In cooperation with Honnie Edwards and Rhea Abramson of Calabash Real Estate, 40 days of exposure resulted in 4,785+ website/page views, 990+ prospects, 47 showings, and 11 bidders.

•568 Viejo Road in Carmel, California | In cooperation with Laura Warren of Sotheby’s International Realty, 40 days of exposure resulted in 4,570+ website/page views, 980+ prospects, 58 showings, and 13 bidders.

•1233 Shady Oaks Lane in Westover Hills, Texas | In cooperation with Ben Frederick of Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty, 41 days of exposure resulted in 3,050+ website/page views, 780+ prospects, 46 showings, and 2 bidders.

•623 Tyner Way in Incline Village, Nevada | In cooperation with Trevor Anderson of Lakeshore Realty, Broker, 40 days of exposure resulted in 4,100+ website/page views, 850+ prospects, 26 showings, and 7 bidders.

•4458 Park Island Road near Charleston, South Carolina | In cooperation with John Teffeau and Krista Teffeau Barnes of The Brokerage, 49 days of exposure resulted in 6,090+ website/page views, 1,150+ prospects, 13 showings, and 7 bidders.

•8106 Overlake Drive West in Medina, Washington | In cooperation with Rebecca M. Gray of Realogics Sotheby’s International Realty, 42 days of exposure resulted in 3,000+ website/page views, 1,400+ prospects, 73 showings, and 6 bidders.

•255 West 3300 North Street in Provo, Utah | In cooperation with Rand Holley of Trh Property Group LLC, 40 days of exposure resulted in 5,370+ website/page views, 930+ prospects, 38 showings, and 7 bidders.

•84-1000 Maiola Street in Oahu, Hawaii | In cooperation with John Climaldi and David M. Lundstrom of Hawaii Life Real Estate Brokers, 36 days of exposure resulted in 6,980+ website/page views, 1,040+ prospects, 35 showings, and 7 bidders.

