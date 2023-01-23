Medusind is Proud to Announce Their Status as a Gold Level Sponsor at the AADGP Expo
The event will take place on the days of February 1st-3rd at the Paris Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada.MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Medusind, a dental revenue cycle management solutions company is delighted to announce their participation in the American Association of Dental Group Practice's annual conference. The event will take place on the days of February 1st-3rd at the Paris Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada. Medusind is proud to be a gold level sponsor at the expo, and will be showcasing their solutions to dental professionals in the industry.
The AADGP Expo is a three-day event that features over 100 exhibitors and provides an opportunity for professionals in the dental industry to meet with each other and share ideas about the latest developments in dentistry. Medusind's goal is to help dental professionals create more efficient practices by providing innovative products and services that increase efficiency and productivity while reducing costs.
The American Association of Dental Group Practice is a nonprofit organization that works on behalf of its members to promote, advance, and support the development of dental group practices in North America. The conference is tailored to serve the needs of dental professionals in the industry and will feature keynote speakers from across all fields. The event will also feature educational workshops designed to help attendees improve their skill sets and workflows.
Medusind invites attendees to visit them at the exhibit hall, where they will be available to provide information about their products and services. This will be a great opportunity for Medusind to connect with dental professionals in the dental industry and to get feedback on how they can better serve the needs of their customers.
About the Company:
Medusind, a leading provider of revenue cycle management services to the healthcare industry. Founded in 2002, Medusind provides deep expertise and powerful revenue cycle management solutions to medical and dental practices nationwide. Medusind’s proprietary technology platforms allows its customers to deliver superior outcomes to healthcare provider practices.
