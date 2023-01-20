MV Injury Crash 10/31/2022 (Update) - DUI #2, Gross Neg Op (x8), Reckless Endangerment (x8), LSA, Animal Cruelty
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#:22B3003842
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Daniel Krzeminski
STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: (802)442-5421
DATE/TIME: 10/31/22 / 09:16 hours
STREET: US RT-7
TOWN: Sunderland
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Kesick Swamp
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: 21.0
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Christopher Cole
AGE: 39
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Springfield VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2015
VEHICLE MAKE: Honda
VEHICLE MODEL: Accord
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: Y
HOSPITAL: (Airlifted) Albany Medical Center
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Darian J. Robinson
AGE: 29
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Anderson, Indiana
VEHICLE YEAR:2022
VEHICLE MAKE: FRHT
VEHICLE MODEL: TT-Unit
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Totaled
INJURIES: N/A
HOSPITAL: N/A
UPDATE: Further investigation revealed that on 10/31/2022, Christopher J. Cole (40) traveled northbound in the southbound lane on US Route 7, for several miles at a high rate of speed. Troopers observed Cole traveling at (approximately 90 miles per hour) and was operating in a negligent manner. Cole ultimately collided into a vehicle on US Route 7, then proceeded to leave the scene of an accident. Cole continued to drive directly at several vehicles that were traveling southbound, almost causing numerous head-on collisions. Cole continued to drive northbound in the southbound lane, until ultimately, he collided into a TT unit. State Police received Cole’s toxicology results, which showed his blood alcohol content was over the legal limit. Cole is being charged with DUI #2, Gross Negligent Operation (x8), Reckless Endangerment (x8), Leaving the scene of an accident, and Animal Cruelty.
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On October 31st, 2022, at approximately 0916 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Shaftsbury Barracks responded to two car motor vehicle collision located on US Route 7 in Sunderland VT. The cause of the crash was that vehicle #1 traveled into the southbound lane, ultimately colliding with vehicle #2. The investigation is currently ongoing.
Vermont Civil Violation Complaint: Pending.