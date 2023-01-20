Submit Release
MV Injury Crash 10/31/2022 (Update) - DUI #2, Gross Neg Op (x8), Reckless Endangerment (x8), LSA, Animal Cruelty

 

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#:22B3003842                                    

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Daniel Krzeminski

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks                                

CONTACT#: (802)442-5421

 

DATE/TIME: 10/31/22 / 09:16 hours

STREET: US RT-7

TOWN: Sunderland

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Kesick Swamp

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: 21.0

WEATHER: Clear             

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Christopher Cole

AGE: 39   

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Springfield VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2015

VEHICLE MAKE: Honda

VEHICLE MODEL: Accord

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Y

HOSPITAL: (Airlifted) Albany Medical Center

 

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Darian J. Robinson

AGE: 29 

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Anderson, Indiana

 

VEHICLE YEAR:2022

VEHICLE MAKE: FRHT

VEHICLE MODEL: TT-Unit

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Totaled

INJURIES: N/A

HOSPITAL: N/A

 

UPDATE: Further investigation revealed that on 10/31/2022, Christopher J. Cole (40) traveled northbound in the southbound lane on US Route 7, for several miles at a high rate of speed. Troopers observed Cole traveling at (approximately 90 miles per hour) and was operating in a negligent manner. Cole ultimately collided into a vehicle on US Route 7, then proceeded to leave the scene of an accident. Cole continued to drive directly at several vehicles that were traveling southbound, almost causing numerous head-on collisions. Cole continued to drive northbound in the southbound lane, until ultimately, he collided into a TT unit. State Police received Cole’s toxicology results, which showed his blood alcohol content was over the legal limit. Cole is being charged with DUI #2, Gross Negligent Operation (x8), Reckless Endangerment (x8), Leaving the scene of an accident, and Animal Cruelty.

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On October 31st, 2022, at approximately 0916 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Shaftsbury Barracks responded to two car motor vehicle collision located on US Route 7 in Sunderland VT. The cause of the crash was that vehicle #1 traveled into the southbound lane, ultimately colliding with vehicle #2. The investigation is currently ongoing. 

 

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint: Pending.

 

