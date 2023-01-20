Budge Huskey Prominently Ranked on Swanepoel Power 200 List of the Most Influential Leaders in the Real Estate Industry

/EIN News/ -- NAPLES, Fla., Jan. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Budge Huskey, president and chief executive officer of Premier Sotheby’s International Realty, has been ranked No. 77 among the 200 most powerful leaders in residential real estate in the 2023 Swanepoel Power 200 (SP200). He was previously ranked No. 100 in 2020; No. 94 in 2021; and No. 84 in 2022.



A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:

Published by T3 Sixty, the annual list is the definitive ranking of the most influential industry executives. SP200 criteria include such factors as the individual’s personal influence, tenure in the industry, decision-making power, the company or organization’s significance and contribution to the industry, geographic reach, and the individual’s recent activities, growth, and potential.

Huskey was appointed CEO of Premier Sotheby’s International Realty on January 1, 2020, following a three-year succession plan first announced when he joined the brokerage as president in 2016. He oversees all of the operations and growth strategies of the $9 billion real estate company, a leading affiliate in the Sotheby’s International Realty® global network. Prior to joining the firm, he led the Coldwell Banker brand as president and CEO.

Quote:

“It is an honor to be included in such an esteemed group of exemplary leadership. I am also privileged to work with the industry’s best-in-class global advisors, and our continued success reflects our commitment to providing an elevated real estate experience.”

— Budge Huskey, president and chief executive officer, Premier Sotheby’s International Realty

About Premier Sotheby’s International Realty

Headquartered in Naples, Florida, Premier Sotheby’s International Realty has over 1,400 sales professionals in 40 locations throughout Florida and North Carolina. Premier Sotheby’s International Realty also benefits from an association with the storied Sotheby's auction house, established in 1744. The brokerage was founded by The Lutgert Companies, a prominent member of Southwest Florida’s business community since 1964, and is proudly associated with Peerage Realty Partners. For more information, visit premiersothebysrealty.com.

Media Contact: Elise Ramer Premier Sotheby’s International Realty elise.ramer@premiersir.com P: 941.587.0257