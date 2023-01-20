/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Government to make an announcement about preventing gun crime and gang violence in the City of Richmond/
RICHMOND, BC, Jan. 19, 2023 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to join Wilson Miao, Member of Parliament for Richmond Centre and Parm Bains, Member of Parliament for Steveston—Richmond East, on behalf of the Honourable Marco Mendicino, Minister of Public Safety, as they make an announcement to prevent gun crime and gang violence in the City of Richmond.
They will be joined by His Worship, Malcolm Brodie, Mayor of Richmond.
Following the announcement, MP Miao, MP Bains and Mayor Brodie, will take questions from the media.
Date
Friday, January 20, 2023
Time
9:30 a.m. PST
Location
South Arm Community Centre
Games Room, First floor
8880 Williams Road,
Richmond, British Columbia
