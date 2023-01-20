Submit Release
KIDZ BOP AND LIVE NATION ANNOUNCE ALL-NEW 2023 TOUR

KIDZ BOP Never Stop Live Tour Will Travel to 37 Cities This Summer

Setlist Includes Hits From KIDZ BOP's Brand-New Album, 'KIDZ BOP 2023,' Out Today

Tickets On Sale To General Public Beginning January 27

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KIDZ BOP Never Stops in 2023! Today, KIDZ BOP, the #1 music brand for kids, announced its brand-new tour, KIDZ BOP Never Stop, in partnership with Live Nation. The ultimate pop concert for kids (and their parents!) will travel to 37 cities across the U.S. and Canada this summer, kicking off in Stamford, CT on June 24, and returning by popular demand to cities like Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Detroit, Los Angeles, New York, Toronto, and more. Presales begin Tuesday, January 24, and tickets go on sale beginning Friday, January 27. For tour dates and ticket information, visit www.KIDZBOP.com and LiveNation.com.

The KIDZ BOP Never Stop Live Tour introduces four new KIDZ BOP Kids - Jackson, Kiya, Shila, and Tyler - who will perform today's biggest hits live on stage. Today's tour announcement coincides with the release of 'KIDZ BOP 2023,' the biggest KIDZ BOP album of the year, including pop hits like "Anti-Hero," "About That Time," "Sunroof," and "Late Night Talking." Fans can expect to hear songs from 'KIDZ BOP 2023' and other pop hits performed by the KIDZ BOP Kids.

The family-friendly show will feature new songs, choreography, special effects, and the return of the Daddy Dance Off, giving dads the chance to show off their best dance moves on stage. KIDZ BOP has sold more than 23 million albums and generated over 8 billion streams globally since 2001. Additional fall tour dates will be announced later this year.

Citi is the official card of the KIDZ BOP Never Stop Live Tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, January 24 at 10am local time until Thursday, January 26 at 10pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com. Additional fan presales will run throughout the week, including offers for past KIDZ BOP ticket purchasers, and a Spotify Fans First presale, where top fans will receive a code via email.

KIDZ BOP VIP Packages are the perfect way to amp up your concert experience, whether you're a KIDZ BOP super fan or it's your kid's very first concert. Four different KIDZ BOP VIP Packages are available on VIPNation.com, which include premium tickets, exclusive merchandise, a pre-show dance party and post-show Meet & Greet with the KIDZ BOP Kids, and more. For the first time ever, KIDZ BOP is introducing "The Ultimate KIDZ BOP Party Experience" with limited availability. Perfect for groups celebrating birthdays or any occasion, this ultimate experience includes 16 premium tickets, a private pre-show party with the KIDZ BOP Kids, an autographed guitar, party treats, and much more. Artist Group International (AGI) is representing the KIDZ BOP tour.

KIDZ BOP Never Stop Live Tour Dates 


DATE

LOCATION

VENUE

Saturday, June 24, 2023

Stamford, CT

The Palace Theatre*

Sunday, June 25, 2023

Stamford, CT

The Palace Theatre*

Friday, June 30, 2023

Raleigh, NC

Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Saturday, July 1, 2023

Alpharetta, GA

Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Sunday, July 2, 2023

Charlotte, NC

PNC Music Pavilion

Friday, July 7, 2023

Camden, NJ

Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Saturday, July 8, 2023

Boston, MA

Leader Bank Pavilion (Afternoon Show)

Saturday, July 8, 2023

Boston, MA

Leader Bank Pavilion  (Evening Show)

Sunday, July 9, 2023

Saratoga Springs, NY

Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Friday, July 14, 2023

Darien Center, NY

Darien Lake Amphitheater

Saturday, July 15, 2023

Wantagh, NY

Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Sunday, July 16, 2023

Syracuse, NY

St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

Friday, July 21, 2023

Holmdel, NJ

PNC Bank Arts Center

Saturday, July 22, 2023

Bangor, ME

Maine Savings Amphitheater

Sunday, July 23, 2023

Gilford, NH

Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Columbus, OH

Ohio State Fair*

Friday, July 28, 2023

Franklin, TN

FirstBank Amphitheater

Saturday, July 29, 2023

Huber Heights, OH

Rose Music Center at the Heights*

Sunday, July 30, 2023

Vienna, VA

Wolf Trap*

Wednesday, August 02, 2023

Toledo, OH

Toledo Zoo Amphitheater

Friday, August 04, 2023

Noblesville, IN

Ruoff Music Center

Saturday, August 05, 2023

Clarkston, MI

Pine Knob Music Theatre

Tuesday, August 08, 2023

West Allis, WI

Wisconsin State Fair*

Friday, August 11, 2023

Virginia Beach, VA

Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

Saturday, August 12, 2023

Hershey, PA

GIANT Center

Sunday, August 13, 2023

Toronto, ON

Budweiser Stage

Friday, August 18, 2023

Kansas City, MO

Starlight Theatre

Saturday, August 19, 2023

Rogers, AR

Walmart AMP

Sunday, August 20, 2023

Maryland Heights, MO

Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Friday, August 25, 2023

Sugar Land, TX

Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

Saturday, August 26, 2023

Irving, TX

The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Sunday, August 27, 2023

Austin, TX

ACL Live

Friday, September 01, 2023

Inglewood, CA

YouTube Theater

Saturday, September 02, 2023

Phoenix, AZ

Arizona Financial Theatre

Sunday, September 03, 2023

San Diego, CA

Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

Friday, September 08, 2023

Bend, OR

Hayden Homes Amphitheater

Saturday, September 09, 2023

Mountain View, CA

Shoreline Amphitheatre

Sunday, September 10, 2023

Irvine, CA

FivePoint Amphitheatre

Thursday, September 14, 2023

Puyallup, WA

Washington State Fair*


*Non-Live Nation Dates

For a full list of tour dates and ticket information, visit KIDZBOP.com and LiveNation.com.

About KIDZ BOP
KIDZ BOP is the #1 music brand for kids, featuring today's biggest global pop hits, "sung by kids for kids." Since its launch, the family-friendly music brand has sold more than 23 million albums and generated over 8 billion streams. KIDZ BOP connects with kids and families through its best-selling albums, music videos, consumer products and live tours. The music franchise is expanding internationally and currently records in 5 different languages. KIDZ BOP is Billboard Magazine's "#1 Kid Artist" for eleven consecutive years. The brand has its own dedicated channel on SiriusXM – KIDZ BOP Radio (Channel 79) -- where it's all KIDZ BOP, all the time. KIDZ BOP has had 24 Top 10 debuts on the Billboard 200 Chart; only three artists in history—The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, and Barbra Streisand—have had more Top 10 albums. For more information, visit KIDZBOP.com. KIDZ BOP is a part of Concord.

About Live Nation Entertainment
Live Nation Entertainment LYV is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Sponsorship. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kidz-bop-and-live-nation-announce-all-new-2023-tour-301726482.html

SOURCE Live Nation Entertainment

