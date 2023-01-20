FEI Canada Unveils it's 2022-2023 Board of Directors

Leadership Beyond Finance

TORONTO, Jan. 20, 2023 /CNW/ - Financial Executives International Canada (FEI Canada), a leading voice and informed choice for senior financial executives across Canada, is proud to unveil its 2022-2023 Board of Directors.

FEI Canada's members elected their directors at the Annual General Meeting which took place on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, by an electronic and in-person ballet. Alysia Carter, CPA, CA, CMA, President at Reliable Mechanical Services Inc., was elected as Chair of the Board of Directors for 2022-2023.

"I am delighted to have been elected as Chair, Board of Directors for FEI Canada's 2022-2023 term. It's an exciting time for our organization as we see a return to more in-person events and networking opportunities for our members and fellow senior financial executives. Our industry continues to rapidly evolve, and I look forward to working with our Board of Directors to take our organization and our offerings to new heights," said Alysia Carter, Chair, Board of Directors.

2022-2023 Financial Executives International Canada Board of Directors:

Alysia Carter , Toronto Chapter, Chair, Board of Directors,

, Toronto Chapter, Chair, Board of Directors, David Bezanson , Atlantic Provinces Chapter, Past Chair, Board of Directors

, Atlantic Provinces Chapter, Past Chair, Board of Directors Winnie Leung , Toronto Chapter, Chair, Programming Committee, Vice Chair, Board of Directors

, Toronto Chapter, Chair, Programming Committee, Vice Chair, Board of Directors Cherisse Norman , SGH Chapter, Chair, Audit Committee

, SGH Chapter, Chair, Audit Committee Markus Weiss , Québec Chapter, Chair, Marketing and Brand Awareness

, Québec Chapter, Chair, Marketing and Brand Awareness Larry Brownoff , Edmonton Chapter, Co-Chair, Recruitment and Retention Committee

, Edmonton Chapter, Co-Chair, Recruitment and Retention Committee Florian Meyer , SGH Chapter, Co-Chair, Recruitment and Retention Committee

, SGH Chapter, Co-Chair, Recruitment and Retention Committee Danny Chiarastella , Calgary Chapter, Chair, Sponsorship Committee

, Calgary Chapter, Chair, Sponsorship Committee Norm Ferguson , Edmonton Chapter, Chair, Thought Leadership Committee

, Edmonton Chapter, Chair, Thought Leadership Committee Martin Lebeau , Québec Chapter, Chair, Conference Committee

, Québec Chapter, Chair, Conference Committee Murielle Lortie , Québec Chapter, Member-At- Large

, Québec Chapter, Member-At- Large Brian McAskill , Toronto Chapter, Member-At-Large

, Toronto Chapter, Member-At-Large Vladlen Stark , Calgary Chapter, Member-At-Large

, Calgary Chapter, Member-At-Large Surendra Bungaroo , SGH Chapter, Member-At-Large

"I want to thank our 2021-2022 Board of Directors and our new 2022-2023 board of Directors for their unwavering support of FEI Canada. Their dedication enables our organization to support senior financial executives across the country with professional development and thought leadership opportunities, while building a strategic network of like-minded individuals," said Georgina Blanas, Executive Director, FEI Canada. "FEI Canada provides its members with a plethora of opportunities to network with their fellow peers, exchange ideas and discuss their experiences, all of which can help senior financial executives and CFOs advance their careers and accelerate their impact within their organizations. We're excited to start the new year off strong and welcome CFOs and senior financial executives who are interested in joining our organization."

FEI Canada members and guests can look forward to meeting the 2022-2023 Board of Directors at the upcoming FEI Canada Annual Conference, taking place May 31, 2023, to June 2, 2023, in Quebec City. FEI Canada's 2023 Annual Conference is brimming with senior financial executives seeking in-depth concurrent workshops, impactful keynote speakers, thought leadership, exciting social activities as well as fun-filled networking events. The peer-to-peer product educational forum within the trade show offers a firsthand glimpse at the latest products, solutions and services geared to the senior financial executives across Canada. Learn more and register for the upcoming conference.

We'd like to invite Canadian CFOs and senior financial executives to apply to become an FEI Canada member. As an FEI Canada member, you'll gain access to career and professional development opportunities, including exclusive member-only events, through our online communities and local chapters. Interested in learning more? Click here to learn more about the categories, criteria and fees related to membership and here to apply. If you have any questions or are interested in discussion membership opportunities including corporate executive memberships, please contact Marie DiLena, Membership Coordinator, or Georgina Blanas, Executive Director.

