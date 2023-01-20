Latest ez1095 2022 Readies HR Staff for Filing for Individuals With January 31, 2023 for Individuals

Halfpricesoft.com is offering customer support for the latest ez1095 2022 software for the upcoming January 31, 2023 filing deadline for individuals (Forms 1094-B and 1095-B). Test drive for up to 30 days at no cost or obligation at halfpricesoft.com.

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The latest ez1095 2022 (Affordable Care Act) software from Halfpricesoft.com is now available and offers customer support potential and current customers in processing ACA forms before the upcoming deadlines (Forms 1094-B and 1095-B).

ez1095 software makes it easy to prepare and file ACA form 1095 and 1094. As an employer, Here are the important dates you should know.

The due date for furnishing Form 1095-B to individuals is January 31, 2022 . for Forms 1094-B and 1095-B.

. for Forms 1094-B and 1095-B. The due date for furnishing Form 1095-C to individuals is January 31, 2022 . Forms 1094-C and 1095-C.

. Forms 1094-C and 1095-C. 1095 and 1094 IRS copies: Feb 28, 2022 for paper filers; March 31, 2022 for electronic filers

for paper filers; for electronic filers 1095 individual copies: March 2, 2023 ; Extension of due date for furnishing statements

; Extension of due date for furnishing statements The due date for furnishing Form 1095-B to individuals is extended from January 31, 2023 , to March 2, 2023 . See 2022 Instructions for Forms 1094-B and 1095-B.

, to . See 2022 Instructions for Forms 1094-B and 1095-B. The due date for furnishing Form 1095-C to individuals is extended from January 31, 2023 , to March 2, 2023 . See 2022 Instructions for Forms 1094-C and 1095-C.

, to . See 2022 Instructions for Forms 1094-C and 1095-C. 1095 and 1094 IRS copies: Feb 28, 2023 for paper filers; March 31, 2023 for electronic filers

Also included at no additional charge is the feature that allows customers to print 1095C, 1094C, 1095B and 1094B forms on plain white paper. (This has been approved by the SSA).

"ez1095 Offers Customers No Cost Support For the Upcoming Deadlines." said Halfpricesoft.com Founder, Dr. Ge.

The due date for furnishing Form 1095-B to individuals is extended from January 31, 2023, to March 2, 2023.

The due date for furnishing Form 1095-C to individuals is extended from January 31, 2023, to March 2, 2023.

1095 and 1094 IRS copies: Feb 28, 2023 for paper filers; March 31, 2023 for electronic filers

Customers that need to file Form 1095C, 1094C, 1095B and 1094B can download and try ez1095 ACA software from halfpricesoft.com before purchasing, by visiting https://www.halfpricesoft.com/aca-1095/aca-1095-software.asp

ez1095 software is compatible with Windows 11,10, 8.1, 8, and 7. Designed with ease of use in mind for new customers, ez1095 software is easy for novice filers. ez1095 software's graphical interface leads customers step-by-step through setting up the company, adding employees, adding forms and print forms. Customers can also click form level help links to get more details regarding the software.

ez1095 starts at $195.00 for a single user print version (295.00 for single user efile version) Test drive the latest ez1095 ACA software at no cost or obligation at: https://www.halfpricesoft.com/aca-1095/aca-1095-software.asp

About halfpricesoft.com

Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software, including online and desktop payroll software, online employee attendance tracking software, accounting software, in-house business and personal check printing software, W2, software, 1099 software, Accounting software, 1095 form software and ezACH direct deposit software. Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of customers and will help small Business owners simplify payroll processing and streamline business management.

Media Contact

T. Bernard, halfpricesoft.com, 502-259-0936, services@halfpricesoft.com

Twitter

SOURCE halfpricesoft.com