LiquiTech Names Kelsey Raftery as New Director of Marketing

LiquiTech, a leading provider of chemical-free water treatment solutions, welcomes Kelsey Raftery as Director of Marketing. With 12 years of brand-building and marketing strategy experience, Kelsey's appointment underlines LiquiTech's ambitious growth strategy in 2023 and beyond.

"As LiquiTech continues to develop new solutions for our customers and reach further across the market, we are fortunate to have Kelsey leading our marketing efforts," said Jack Berkery, President of LiquiTech. "We are excited to leverage her expertise to continue building the LiquiTech brand and solidify our position as the premier, chemical-free water treatment solution for businesses."

As Director of Marketing, Kelsey will be responsible for building and enhancing recognition of LiquiTech's brand, products, and services globally.

"LiquiTech is an innovative and ambitious company with the leadership and vision in place to transform the water treatment industry," said Kelsey. "I am grateful and excited to play a part in making that happen."

ABOUT LIQUITECH
For more than 30 years, LiquiTech has partnered with businesses worldwide to provide chemical-free, sustainable water treatment solutions. Their highly engineered approach brings together the right combination of products, services, and smart technologies to solve the most challenging water quality issues and help businesses get the most out of their water-using equipment. With more than 3,000 installations, LiquiTech is the worldwide leader in smart, clean solutions for water treatment. Learn more at https://www.liquitech.com/

