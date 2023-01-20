Dallas Immigration Lawyer Jae Lee Named 2023 Elite Lawyer

Mr. Lee's Dallas-based immigration law firm has established a reputation in the community for outstanding service and skill.

DALLAS, Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Law Office of Jae Lee is excited to announce that firm leader Attorney Jae Lee has been recognized by Elite Lawyer for 2023. Mr. Lee's Dallas-based immigration law firm has established a reputation in the community for outstanding service and skill. Jae Lee has received numerous honors since being admitted to the bar in 2014.

Since 2014, Mr. Lee has been recognized as one of the Three Best Rated Immigration Lawyers in Plano, Texas. This honor comes from a demonstrated dedication to helping people with a variety of immigration-related issues. In 2022, Jae Lee was recognized by Expertise as a Best Immigration Lawyer in Plano. Additionally, Attorney Lee is a member of the American Immigration Lawyers Association and the Dallas Asian American Bar Association.

Attorney Lee, who is Korean-American, served in the U.S. Army from 1999 until 2004 at which time he had an extension corporate career before electing to attend law school and begin a career as an immigration attorney. Since then, he has provided outstanding service to people seeking to lawfully enter the U.S.

About the Law Office of Jae Lee

The Law Office of Jae Lee is an immigration law firm with locations in Dallas and Plano, Texas. The firm assists clients with a variety of legal needs related to immigration. Attorney Lee can help with issues such as family-based visas, waivers of inadmissibility, and more.

To learn more about the Law Office of Jae Lee or to contact Attorney Lee, please visit: https://www.jmleelaw.com/. If you interested in scheduling a complimentary consultation, please call 214-295-3014.

