Superior Fence & Rail Opens Location in Southwest Houston

Superior Fence & Rail, North America's leading fence company has opened its newest Texas location in Southwest Houston

ROSENBERG, Texas, Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Superior Fence & Rail is happy to announce its Rosenberg, TX fence company is now open. Run by mother and son team, Stacey and Andrew LaViola, the new location is servicing Sugar Land, Stafford, Richmond, Rosenberg, Friendswood and the surrounding areas.

Stacey has spent the majority of her career in the real estate and property management as well as renovating homes in the Houston market. As the LaViolas started looking at new business opportunities, Superior Fence & Rail stood out as a way to make a local impact with homeowners and businesses alike and aligned with her previous work experience.

"I believe in quality craftsmanship," says Stacey. "Superior Fence & Rail brings a level of customer service and sophistication to an industry that can be fragmented and unsophisticated. Andrew and I are excited to implement the Superior values to the market."

"We are excited to welcome the LaViolas to the Superior family," says Zach Peyton, Brand President of Superior Fence & Rail. "Their experience in the construction industry and dedication to service will distinguish them as the leader in fence installation in Southwest Houston."

Stacey and her husband, Frank, are active members of their church, schools, and community. They have four children, including Andrew, and are advocates for those with disabilities.

Superior Fence & Rail of Southwest Houston is one of four locations in the Houston market.

About Superior Fence & Rail

Superior Fence & Rail was founded in Florida and began franchising in the U.S. in 2017. Headquartered in Jacksonville, FL, Superior Fence & Rail is committed to providing first class service and quality fence products. Learn more about Superior Fence & Rail at superiorfenceandrail.com or fencefranchise.superiorfenceandrail.com

