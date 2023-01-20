Submit Release
Pearlescent Pigment Market Size Worth $2.2 Billion by 2031 | CAGR: 6.3%: AMR

Portland, OR, Jan. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global pearlescent pigment market was estimated at $1.2 billion in 2021 and is expected to hit $2.2 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 6.3% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.  

Report Coverage & Details: 

Forecast Period  2022–2031 
Base Year  2021 
Market Size in 2021  $1.2 Billion 
Market Size in 2031  $2.2 Billion 
CAGR  6.3% 
No. of Pages in Report  200 
Segments Covered  Type, Application, and Region. 
Drivers   Increase in demand for pearlescent pigment from cosmetics and personal care industry 
Surge in disposable incomes and change in the living standard 
 
 
Growing demand for pearlescent paint in passenger vehicles 
Restraints  Rise in veganism is hindering the demand for natural pearl essence 
Opportunities  Product Innovation 


Covid-19 Scenario- 

  • The COVID-19 pandemic reduced output in the market for pearlescent pigments, while demand remained unchanged. The pandemic had a detrimental impact on its end-use sectors, including the paints and coatings industry. 
  • However, the pearlescent pigment industry, had a dramatic transformation following COVID-19, due to the increased demand for hygienic safe packaging, which led to the creation of holographic particles for the printing industry. 

The global pearlescent pigment market is analyzed across type, application, and region. The report takes in an exhaustive analysis of the segments and their sub-segments with the help of tabular and graphical representation. Investors and market players can benefit from the breakdown and devise stratagems based on the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments stated in the report. 

By type, the titanium dioxide mica segment held the largest share in 2021 and is projected to maintain its dominance by 2031. The ferric oxide mica, on the other hand, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. 

By application, the paints and coatings segment accounted for the highest share in 2021. The cosmetics and personal care segment, simultaneously, would portray the fastest CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period. The plastics, printing ink, and other segments are also analyzed through the report. 

By region, Asia-Pacific held the major share in 2021. The same region would also showcase the fastest CAGR of 5.7% from 2022 to 2031. The other provinces assessed through the report include North America, Europe, and LAMEA. 

The key market players analyzed in the global pearlescent pigment market report include BASF SE, Eckart GmbH, Geotech International B.V., Sun Chemical, RIKA Technology Co., Ltd., Kromachem Ltd, IFC Solutions, Zhejiang Ruicheng New Material Co., Ltd., Chemical Technologies SIA, and Kuncai Americas, LLC. These market players have embraced several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to highlight their prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in formulating the business performance and developments by the top players.   

Pearlescent Pigment Market Size Worth $2.2 Billion by 2031 | CAGR: 6.3%: AMR

