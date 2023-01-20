Fertility and Pregnancy Rapid Test Kits Market will surpass USD 808.1 million by 2030 : GreyViews

Pune India, Jan. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market has been studied for the below mentioned-segmentation and regional analysis for North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. These are the key regions where the fertility and Pregnancy Rapid Test Kits market is operating and is predicted to expand soon. The manufacturers and suppliers involved in the fertility and Pregnancy Rapid Test Kits market are present across various countries in the above-mentioned regions.

The report provides a detailed understanding of the market segments which have been formed by combining different prospects such as the product, test type, distribution channel, and regions. Apart from this, the key driving factors, restraints, potential growth opportunities and market challenges are also discussed in the below paragraphs.

The significant players operating in the global Fertility and Pregnancy Rapid Test Kits market are Alere Inc., Church & Dwight Co., Inc., Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc., Geratherm Medical AG, bioMérieux SA, Abbott Laboratories, Swiss Precision Diagnostics GmbH, Procter & Gamble Co., and DCC Plc. among others. To achieve a substantial market share in the worldwide fertility and Pregnancy Rapid Test Kits market and strengthen their position, manufacturers are pursuing expansion methods such as current developments, mergers and acquisitions, product innovations, collaborations, and partnerships, joint ventures.

Rapid tests for pregnancy and fertility are point-of-care procedures used by both men and women to qualitatively identify the presence of reproductive hormones like FSH, LH, and hCG in a urine or blood sample. Depending on the type of gadget being used, a tiny amount of blood or urine sample is needed to perform quick pregnancy or fertility tests. These gadgets use colour-changing immunoassay methods to function. A significant element driving the expansion of the global market for fertility and pregnancy fast test kits over the anticipated period is the high incidence of infertility. For instance, the National Survey of Family Growth data released in September 2018 shows that in the United States, 6.7% of married women between the ages of 15 and 44 and 15.5% of all women planning to become pregnant are infertile. In addition, rising gynaecological problem incidence is anticipated to support market expansion. For instance, between 2012 and 2016, around 94,000 women were diagnosed with gynecologic cancer annually in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's U.S. Cancer Statistics in September 2019. However, The global market for fertility and pregnancy quick test kits is anticipated to experience slow growth because to a lack of consumers in emerging nations. Despite the high rates of infertility in nations like South Africa, Nigeria, Bangladesh, and Morocco, the global market's expansion may be limited to some extent by consumers' lack of awareness of fertility and pregnancy rapid test products as well as their inability to purchase goods because of their limited financial resources.

Scope of fertility and Pregnancy Rapid Test Kits Market Report:

Report Metric Information Study Period 2022-2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Market Share Unit USD Million Segments Covered Product, Test Type, Distribution Channel, and Regions. Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle-East and Africa Major Players DCC Plc., Procter & Gamble, SPD Swiss Precision Diagnostic GmbH, Abbott Laboratories, Quidel Corporation, Alere Inc., bioMérieux SA, Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc., Church & Dwight Co., Inc., and Geratherm Medical AG. among other.

Segmentation Analysis

Pregnancy rapid tests are expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The product segment is fertility rapid tests and pregnancy rapid tests. The pregnancy rapid tests segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic's ongoing increase in point-of-care diagnostic kits, which restricted people from leaving their homes unnecessarily, there was a significant demand for pregnancy quick tests. Additionally, the industry has been expanding due to the testing option's simplicity and ease of use compared to other testing techniques on the market.

HCG urine is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The test type segment is HCG blood, LH urine, HCG urine, and FSH urine. The HCG urine segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Due to the convenience with which a urine test may be conducted and the high accuracy and simplicity of the results, urine is becoming more and more common, propelling the segment's growth.

Drugstore is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The distribution channel segment is e-commerce, hypermarkets & supermarkets, drugstore, and gynaecology/fertility clinics. The drugstore segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. There is no need for a prescription to get the fast test kits for pregnancy and infertility at the drugstore. As a result, many people buy kits at the pharmacy.

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis provides a detailed perception of the key regions and the countries. Some of the key countries analyzed for the Fertility and Pregnancy Rapid Test Kits market include the US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, China, Japan, India, Brazil, Peru, UAE, South Africa, and Saudi Arabia.

The North American region witnessed a major share. The prevalence of gynaecological problems is predicted to rise, which will help the market expand. For instance, between 2012 and 2016, around 94,000 women were diagnosed with gynecologic cancer annually in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's U.S. Cancer Statistics in September 2019. For instance, the National Survey of Family Growth data released in September 2018 shows that in the United States, 6.7% of married women between the ages of 15 and 44 and 15.5% of all women planning to become pregnant are infertile.

Country Analysis

Germany's fertility and pregnancy rapid tests kits market size was valued at USD 5.16 million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 6.38 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 2.7% from 2023 to 2030.

The main variables influencing growth in the region include elements like rising demand for quick and self-testing kits, particularly among working women due to a lack of time, rising unintended pregnancy rates, and expanding fertility issues.

China's fertility and pregnancy rapid test kits market size was valued at USD 8.48 million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 11.4 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2023 to 2030.

The wide availability of fertility and pregnancy rapid test kits through e-commerce websites and the growing attention of foreign and domestic players in China fertility and pregnancy rapid test kits market are all factors in the mark. The World Bank reports that China's fertility rate grew from 1.6 in 2010 to 1.7 in 2019.

India's fertility and pregnancy rapid test kits market size was valued at USD 7.59 million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 9.91 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 3.4% from 2023 to 2030.

During the forecast period, market growth is anticipated to be fueled by India's rising healthcare spending as well as a wealth of untapped potential in regional markets.

Covid-19 Impact

Covid-19 had a major impact on almost all industries, such as electronics, semiconductors, manufacturing, automobile, etc. However, several companies operating in the technology sector have seen increased revenue due to significant changes in consumer preferences toward technological services. In addition, the pandemic has led to significant growth in technology across developing and developed countries.

Furthermore, the growth of the fertility and pregnancy rapid test kits market is mainly driven by the increase in consumer consumption.

