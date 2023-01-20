Submit Release
ASHLEY PARTNERS WITH PRINCESS CRUISES TO GIVE 12 WINNERS A CRUISE FOR TWO AND FURNITURE SHOPPING SPREE

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ashley, America's #1 furniture and mattress retailer, and Princess® Cruises, the world's most iconic cruise line, are giving consumers a chance to win one of twelve cruises for two and a $1,000 shopping spree to Ashley.

The Love at First Sail sweepstakes allows consumers to set sail and bring back home designs inspired by cruise destinations. To enter the Love at First Sail sweepstakes, go to https://www.ashleyfurniture.com/sweepstakes/princess-holiday/. The sweepstakes is open until Thursday, February 16, 2023 to legal residents of 48 contiguous U.S./Washington D.C. (excluding HI and AK) who are 21 years of age or older. No purchase necessary to enter to win.

The partnership pulls design inspirations from five popular Princess Cruise destinations: the casual cool vibe from the islands of Hawaii; rustic and earthy tones from Alaska; bright, bohemian colors from the Mexican Rivera; and simple Scandinavian designs from Sweden and Norway. The sweepstakes invites consumers to explore new styles for their home and reinvent their spaces this Valentine's Day season.

Complete rules can be found at https://www.ashleyfurniture.com/sweepstakes/princess-holiday/terms/. Winners will be selected in a random drawing on February 20, 2023.

Additional information about Princess Cruises is available through a professional travel advisor, by calling 1-800-PRINCESS (1-800-774-6237), or by visiting the company's website at http://www.princess.com/.

About Ashley

Ashley is committed to being your trusted partner and style leader for the home. This commitment has made Ashley the #1 furniture and mattress retailer in North America and one of the world's best-selling furniture store brands with more than 1,100 locations in 65 countries. 

Start designing your dream home today. Visit Ashley online at www.ashley.com "Like" Ashley on Facebook, follow on Twitter, Instagram and TikTok, or see our design-focused boards on Pinterest 

About Princess Cruises 

We are The Love Boat, the world's most iconic cruise brand that delivers dream vacations to millions of guests every year in the most sought-after destinations on the largest ships that offer elite service personalization and simplicity customary of small, yacht-class ships. Well-appointed staterooms, world class dining, grand performances, award-winning casinos and entertainment, luxurious spas, imaginative experiences and boundless activities blend with our exclusive Princess MedallionClass service to create meaningful connections and unforgettable moments in the most incredible settings in the world - the Caribbean, Alaska, Panama Canal, Mexican Riviera, Europe, South America, Australia/New Zealand, the South Pacific, Hawaii, Asia, Canada/New England, Antarctica, and World Cruises. The company is part of Carnival Corporation & plc ((NYSE/LSE:CCL, NYSE:CUK).

