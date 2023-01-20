Submit Release
Media Advisory - Minister Wilkinson to Hold Media Availability in Sarnia

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 20, 2023 /CNW/ - The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources, will hold a media availability following presentations from local clean technology companies at the Western Sarnia-Lambton Research Park.

Date:             January 23, 2023

Time:            12:50 p.m. ET

Location:      Western Sarnia-Lambton Research Park 
                      1086 Modeland Road
                      Sarnia, Ontario N7S 6L2

Note: Those who wish to attend are asked to respect provincial public health guidance. Please do not attend the event if you are feeling unwell or experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19.

SOURCE Natural Resources Canada

