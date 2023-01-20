Media Advisory - Minister Wilkinson to Hold Media Availability in Sarnia

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 20, 2023 /CNW/ - The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources, will hold a media availability following presentations from local clean technology companies at the Western Sarnia-Lambton Research Park.

Date: January 23, 2023

Time: 12:50 p.m. ET

Location: Western Sarnia-Lambton Research Park

1086 Modeland Road

Sarnia, Ontario N7S 6L2

