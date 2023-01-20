On This Page

Date: February 24, 2022 Time: 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM ET

Visit CDER Small Business and Industry Assistance Page

ABOUT THIS WEBINAR

In August 2021, FDA revised the draft guidance for industry on Bioequivalence (BE) Studies with Pharmacokinetic Endpoints for Drugs Submitted Under an ANDA to update and clarify the agency’s recommendations regarding BE information submitted in an Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) submission, provide assistance to potential ANDA applicants, and support access for patients to lower cost, high quality medicines.

This webinar will take a deeper look at the revised draft guidance, describe major changes from the previous draft guidance published in 2013, and provide clarification to comments received through the public docket. For example, we received questions on study population (with regard to sex and age), and bioequivalence assessment for additional strengths of modified-release products.

LEARNING OBJECTIVES

Provide an overview of the revised drug guidance

Describe the major changes in the revised draft guidance

Provide clarification and rationale on selected topics to address comments received

Understand how principles described in the revised draft guidance in conjunction with product-specific guidances and other pre-submission communications facilitate generic drug development and generic drug application assessment

INTENDED AUDIENCE

Generic drug industry, including current and potential applicants who are interested in submitting an application for generic drugs

Regulatory reviewers and policy makers for generic drug development and assessments

FDA SPEAKERS

Lei Zhang, PhD, Deputy Director, Office of Research and Standards (ORS), Office of Generic Drugs (OGD) | CDER

Nilufer Tampal, PhD, Associate Director of Scientific Quality, Office of Bioequivalence (OB) | OGD | CDER

FDA PANELISTS

David Coppersmith, Regulatory Counsel, Office of Generic Drug Policy (OGDP) | OGD

Myong-Jin Kim, PharmD, Division Director, Division of Therapeutic Performance II (DTP II) | ORS | OGD

Bing Li, PhD, Associate Director for Science, OB | OGD

Robert Lionberger, PhD, Director, ORS | OGD

Diana Vivian, Acting Associate Director, Division of Bioequivalence II (DBII) | OB | OGD

Liang Zhao, PhD, Division Director, Division of Quantitative Methods and Modeling (DQMM) | ORS | OGD

FDA RESOURCES

Persons with disabilities having problems accessing the PDF files below may call (301) 796-3634 for assistance.