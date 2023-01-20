Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,344 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 340,886 in the last 365 days.

Hontiveros: BI officials still allegedly involved in human trafficking of Pinoys to Cambodia

PHILIPPINES, January 20 - Press Release
January 20, 2023

Hontiveros: BI officials still allegedly involved in human trafficking of Pinoys to Cambodia

Senator Risa Hontiveros on Friday said that Bureau of Immigration (BI) officials in Clark airport are allegedly involved in the outbound human trafficking of Filipinos to Cambodia.

Recruiters would reportedly pay around P75,000 - P100,000 to immigration officers for every Filipino that they allow to exit without question. The senator said the information came from Miles*, one of the Filipinos trafficked to Cambodia to work as a cryptocurrency scammer for a Chinese mafia.

"Kung totoo, nakakalungkot na mismong mga empleyado ng gobyerno ang siyang nagpapahamak sa kapwa nating Pilipino. Our Senate inquiries on the Pastillas scam resulted in the indictment of a number of BI officials, but it seems there are still groups or individuals within the agency who will stop at nothing to make an easy buck," Hontiveros said.

Miles shared that some of her fellow trafficking victims were instructed to exit the country from Clark, Pampanga, as the agent who recruited them had contacts with immigration officers in that airport.

"Sa Clark, may escort po sila na immigration. May agent po doon na nagbubook ng ticket at may contact na po doon mismo sa immigration officer. Hindi na iniinterview, wala na rin documents na hinihingi basta tinatatakan na lang po diretso ... Ituturo kung anong booth ka pipila, igaguide ka nila," Miles revealed.

Hontiveros said immigration officials and airport terminal managers, among others, will be invited to the upcoming hearing of the Senate Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations, and Gender Equality to tackle the incessant cases of outbound human trafficking of Filipinos.

"It is the duty of airport and immigration officers to be the last line of defense against the trafficking of our citizens. Sila ang makakapigil sa paglabas ng mga Pilipino papunta sa mga sindikato sa ibang bansa. Ang nangyayari, tila sila pa ang nagtutulak sa mga Pinoy na mapahamak," Hontiveros said.

"Mananagot ang sinumang mga nakikipagkuntsaba sa mga illegal recruiter at mga sindikato para mambiktima ng Pilipino. Our Senate committee will spare no effort to ensure that accountability be established and justice served," Hontiveros concluded.

You just read:

Hontiveros: BI officials still allegedly involved in human trafficking of Pinoys to Cambodia

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.