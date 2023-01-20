Submit Release
Senator Mark Villar commends President Bongbong Marcos and the entire PH delegation for their participation in the World Economic Forum

PHILIPPINES, January 20 - Press Release
January 19, 2023

Senator Mark Villar commends President Bongbong Marcos and the entire PH delegation for their participation in the World Economic Forum

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. together with Senator Mark Villar, Speaker Martin Romualdez, and selected cabinet members went to Davos, Switzerland to attend this year's World Economic Forum.

"I truly commend the President for his efforts in this year's World Economic Forum. The trip brought more investment and jobs for the country" Villar said.

Aside from the actual forum, President Bongbong Marcos and the Philippine delegation met with companies like Glencore, Morgan Stanley and DP World to encourage them to explore opportunities in the Philippines.

"Overall, it was a very successful trip for the Philippines. We were able to meet various companies that can boost our economic recovery and provide jobs to the Filipino people" Villar said.

President Bongbong Marcos was also able to present key points on the sovereign wealth fund being pushed by his administration.

"We were able to get some good inputs from experts, stakeholders and international counterparts in relation to the Maharlika Fund. This is very useful especially in our role to tackle it in the Senate" Villar added.

The next agenda for the Philippine delegation is to meet with the Filipino Community in Zurich, Switzerland.

