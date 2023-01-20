Meaningless Brings Ancient Wisdom to FRIGID Fringe Festival
One-person show fuses humor and dark existentialism into a singular, artful performance the world needs nowNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How do we find meaning in an upside-down world? What actions should we take? Do our efforts even matter? Meaningless presents the unedited, uncensored, ancient book of Ecclesiastes in a one-act, one-person performance packed with timeless riddles and timely wisdom. The show makes its New York City debut in a limited run from February 15-March 5 as part of the FRIGID Fringe Festival.
From wine to wealth, concubines to snake charming, Meaningless examines the meaning of everything under the sun. This modern presentation of a 2,000-year-old meditation on the human experience weaves the universal themes of wisdom, foolishness, pleasure, and suffering into an unforgettable live performance that is at once funny, pensive, and tragic.
Meaningless is performed by Oklahoma City-based actor Rodney Brazil and directed by Emily Etherton. Rodney Brazil is a writer, director, performer, and producer. Original works as a playwright include All My Ex-Boyfriends are Gay, Worthy Causes, The Ultra-Conservative Theatre Summit, and Naked Brunch, which streamed live at the 2020 Theatre Crude Fringe Festival. “Meaningless” comes to NYC after touring the United States in 2022, with stops in Atlanta, Denver, Kansas City, Omaha, and Oklahoma City.
Running time is 50 minutes. Single tickets are $25, and available on the FRIGID NYC website. Performance times are 6:30 p.m. Friday, February 17, 8:10 p.m. Thursday, February 23, 3:40 p.m. Saturday, February 25, 12:20 p.m. Saturday, March 4, and 5:30 p.m. Sunday, March 5. At UNDER St. Marks, 94 St. Marks Pl. New York, NY 10009.
