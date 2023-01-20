Equator Announces Release of Brand New Combo Washer-Dryer

Combo Washer Dryer Version 2.6

The 4600 model is set to eclipse the success of the previous Combo Washer Dryer models with new and innovative features

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, January 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Equator Advanced Appliances has proudly announced the upcoming release of their brand new 4600 Model Combo Washer Dryer. After experiencing incredible success with the company’s two previous versions, the EZ 5500 CV and the EZ 4400 N, brand reps are confident that customers will be even more impressed with this exciting new launch.

“After months upon months of research, development, and assembly, we’re finally able to announce the launch of our 4600 Model Combo Washer Dryer,” said ​​Nick Mathews of Equator Advanced Appliances. “This time around, we’ve combined all of the features our customers love most plus a few premium additions that will create a superior laundry experience.”

Available for purchase in the next few weeks, one of the biggest additions is the brand new Pet Cycle feature. Individuals who live with dogs and cats will be able to use this built-in program to remove as much pet hair from their clothing as possible. This eliminates the need for costly pet hair rollers and other time-consuming cleaning measures.

Measuring 33.5 x 23.6 x 21.8 (HxWxD in inches), and boasting a 1.62 cubic feet (15 lbs) capacity, the 4600 model allows users to wash and dry laundry in the same unit. Ideal for compact spaces, this ultimate laundry solution quite literally does it all in one appliance. The 4600 model comes with 15 programs across both the wash and dry cycles — including Prewash, ECO, Sanitize, Allergen, Sensor Dry, and more. Allergen Cycle is excellent for those who face seasonal and environmental allergies, as it eliminates dust mites, dander, pollen, and dust.

The 4600 model uses convertible venting/condensing ventilation, and is ETL certified. Users of the Equator 1.62 cu.ft./15 lbs. White Super Combo All-In-One Combo Washer-Dryer Built-in/Freestanding enjoy a myriad of top-tier features, including touch buttons, a two-minute winterize cycle, an anti-bacterial drum baffle, Add-a-Sock option, an end of cycle chime, and much more.

The Equator 4600 Model Combo Washer Dryer will soon be available through Amazon, Home Depot, Overstock, Lowe's, Wayfair among other top retailers nationwide.

About Equator Appliances

Equator Advanced Appliances was founded in 1991. Its product line includes laundry machines, dishwashers, refrigerators, wine coolers, and other essential home appliances. The company’s groundbreaking eco-friendly products have been featured over 1,000 times in the media, including Fortune, Popular Mechanics, Better Homes and Gardens, the Wall Street Journal, and Oprah.

Now commencing its 31st year in business, Equator remains committed to creating innovative products that solve real problems in its customers’ lives. For more information, please visit www.equatorappliances.com.

