Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,344 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 340,834 in the last 365 days.

Assistant Secretary Witkowsky’s Travel to Belgium and the United Kingdom

Assistant Secretary of State for Conflict and Stabilization Operations Anne A. Witkowsky will travel to Brussels, Belgium, and London, United Kingdom, January 23-27 for discussions with NATO Allies, European partners, and multilateral counterparts.

Her meetings in Brussels will include NATO, the European Union, and the International Organization of Migration, and she will meet bilaterally with the Belgian Ministry of Foreign Affairs. In London, she will meet with representatives from Parliament and the Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office.

The focus of talks in both cities include opportunities for deeper engagement through the U.S. Strategy to Prevent Conflict and Promote Stability, a core component of which is working with partners to foster greater collaboration for long-term peace. Her discussions will also include engagement on atrocity prevention and women, peace, and security.

Please contact CSOPublicAffairs1@state.gov for media inquiries and follow @StateCSO on Twitter for updates.

You just read:

Assistant Secretary Witkowsky’s Travel to Belgium and the United Kingdom

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.