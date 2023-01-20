Assistant Secretary Witkowsky’s Travel to Belgium and the United Kingdom

Assistant Secretary of State for Conflict and Stabilization Operations Anne A. Witkowsky will travel to Brussels, Belgium, and London, United Kingdom, January 23-27 for discussions with NATO Allies, European partners, and multilateral counterparts.

Her meetings in Brussels will include NATO, the European Union, and the International Organization of Migration, and she will meet bilaterally with the Belgian Ministry of Foreign Affairs. In London, she will meet with representatives from Parliament and the Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office.

The focus of talks in both cities include opportunities for deeper engagement through the U.S. Strategy to Prevent Conflict and Promote Stability, a core component of which is working with partners to foster greater collaboration for long-term peace. Her discussions will also include engagement on atrocity prevention and women, peace, and security.

