Project EverGreen Announces SnowCare for Troops Awareness Week - January 22-28
Project EverGreen’s SnowCare for Troops Project EverGreen’s SnowCare for Troops Delivers for Military Families This Winter
The need to assist military families, who have a deployed family member, with snow removal services continues to grow and SnowCare for Troops will be there”CLEVELAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- During these challenging times, the need to help military families with snow and ice removal services so they can carry on with the daily essentials such as getting the kids to school, being on time for work or making that doctor’s appointment is greater than ever.
— Cindy Code, executive director
Helping meet that need is Project EverGreen’s SnowCare for Troops program that provides complimentary snow and ice removal services and peace of mind for the families of deployed military personnel.
Together with program sponsor BOSS Snowplow, Project EverGreen presents National SnowCare for Troops Awareness Week - January 22-28, 2023 – to spotlight and recognize the valuable work being performed by dedicated volunteers across the country.
“The need to assist military families, who have a deployed family member, with snow removal services continues to grow and SnowCare for Troops will be there,” says Cindy Code, executive director of Project EverGreen. “With the ongoing and generous support of our thousands of volunteers and our program sponsor BOSS Snowplow, it’s our mission to continue to grow the program and provide the support that many families need during a deployment.”
Now in its 13th year, SnowCare for Troops has evolved into more than just a service to clear driveways and sidewalks of snow and ice. It’s a lifeline for military families in need to help maintain their independence and go about their daily routines taking care of family, work and school. Professional contractors, groups and individuals volunteer their time and provide their own equipment and materials to clear the snow for military families in need.
“I was deployed, so I understand the peace of mind you get knowing your wife doesn’t have to
make sure the driveway is plowed and the lawn is mowed,” says Derick Kimmell of Kimmell’s Premier Landscapes in Wooster, Ohio, who volunteers for both the SnowCare for Troops and GreenCare for Troops programs.
Volunteer Michael Ryan from the Upper Peninsula of Michigan says he’s excited to plow for a military family in need.
“After being deployed and living abroad, I know what it feels like to have someone help back on the home front,” says Ryan. “I’m more than happy to step up and help someone in a similar situation.”
When combined with its sister program, GreenCare for Troops, it has delivered an estimated $15 million in donated lawn, landscape and snow removal services and peace of mind to thousands of military families in need across the country.
“BOSS Snowplow continues its support of the SnowCare for Troops program because we have seen firsthand the significant impact it has on military families and volunteers,” says Mark Klossner, director of marketing, BOSS Snowplow. “We are grateful for the sacrifices that service members and their families make, and this is one way we can show our support and appreciation.”
Registering for to be a volunteer or receive services is easy when you visit the Project EverGreen website.
##
About Project EverGreen
Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Project EverGreen is a national non-profit committed to bringing people together through its GreenCare for Communities initiatives to make a difference in how yards, parks and communities create a greener, healthier, cooler Earth. Project EverGreen also supports military families through the GreenCare and SnowCare for Troops™ initiatives.
About BOSS Snowplow
BOSS Snowplow is a leader in the snow and ice management business with a growing line of plows for trucks, UTVs, and ATVs, salt and sand spreaders and box plows built for the snow and ice management professional, as well as the homeowner. All products are designed for ease of use, quality and durability. With a market competitive warranty, uncompromising quality and high level of craftsmanship, BOSS has grown to be a leader in the sales of truck mount plows. BOSS products are designed and manufactured in Iron Mountain, Michigan in an approved ISO 9001:2008 registered facility. BOSS maintains a network of nearly 800 dealers worldwide.
Jeff Fenner
B Communications
+1 440-525-1840
jfenner@b-communications.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube
SnowCare for Troops Awareness Week