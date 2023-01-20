Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,382 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 340,889 in the last 365 days.

$ODA is Here to Restore Anime Season and Community Driven Projects

/EIN News/ -- Tokyo, Japan, Jan. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a tribute to the legacy of Eiichiro Oda and his beloved One Piece franchise, an international team of developers is proud to launch $ODA Token. This innovative project unites fans of Japanese manga with the cryptocurrency community in an effort to spread adventure, creativity, and a sense of togetherness.

Lights that shine bright can illuminate the night.

For over 20 years, Oda-sensei’s work has inspired millions around the world. Now you have the opportunity to join the $ODA Token journey to continue spreading his inspiring message of friendship and teamwork.


The project was founded on two decades worth of storytelling that highlights community values; these pillars form the core mission of $ODA Token as it strives to grow and welcome new members into its increasingly interconnected global network. By leveraging blockchain technology, $ODA Token will secure user data while making its services accessible for everyone. 

It is time for us all to come together and be part of something special. Are you ready to be part of this legend?


Media Links:
Website | Telegram | Twitter | Facebook


Edward Eric
ODA Token
info-at-odaethereum.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

$ODA is Here to Restore Anime Season and Community Driven Projects

Distribution channels: Environment, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.