East Baton Rouge Parish Health Unit to hold open house on Jan. 25

The Louisiana Department of Health’s (LDH) Office of Public Health (OPH) Region 2 (Capital Area) will hold an open house on Wednesday, January 25, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The event will be held at the East Baton Rouge Parish Health Unit, located at 353 N. 12th Street.

The event is open to the public and will include free blood pressure screenings and HIV testing. COVID-19 and flu vaccinations will be offered, and navigators will be on hand to provide education about the health insurance marketplace and Medicaid enrollment. There will also be information about health and community resources, with staff available to answer questions about the many services offered at the health unit.

The open house is being held to help spread the word about the East Baton Rouge Parish Health Unit and to inform the public about our mission to help promote the health and wellness of individuals and communities.

“We are excited for the public to have this opportunity to meet us as we seek to serve our community and help spread the word that our doors are open,” said Doris Brown, Assistant Secretary of the Office of Public Health. “We know people rely on our facilities for treatment and prevention, and we encourage you to take the time to visit during this open house to learn what we have to offer.”

If you plan to receive a COVID-19 or flu vaccination, please bring identification.

Refreshments will be served.

For more information, contact Region 2 Communications Coordinator Keisha Lacour at (225) 328-8831.