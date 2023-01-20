Submit Release
Sun Communities, Inc. Announces Tax Treatment of 2022 Distributions

/EIN News/ -- Southfield, MI, Jan. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) (the "Company") announced the tax treatment of its 2022 common share distributions.

Common Shares (CUSIP No. 866674104) - SUI

Declared Date Record Date Payable Date Distribution
($ per share) 		Ordinary Taxable Dividend (2)
($ per share) 		Qualified Taxable Dividend (2)
($ per share)

Non Dividend Distribution
($ per share)
12/01/21 12/31/21 01/18/22 $ 0.830000 $ 0.611029 $ 0.006504 $ 0.218971
03/08/22 03/31/22 04/15/22 $ 0.880000 $ 0.647838 $ 0.006895 $ 0.232162
06/01/22 06/30/22 07/15/22 $ 0.880000 $ 0.647838 $ 0.006895 $ 0.232162
09/01/22 09/30/22 10/14/22 $ 0.880000 $ 0.647838 $ 0.006895 $ 0.232162
      $ 3.470000 $ 2.554543 $ 0.027189 $ 0.915457


Declared Date Record Date Payable Date Total Capital Gain Distribution
($ per share) 		Unrecaptured Section 1250 Gain (1)
($ per share) 		Section 199A Dividend (2)
($ per share)
12/01/21 12/31/21 01/18/22 $ 0.000000 $ 0.000000 $ 0.604525
03/08/22 03/31/22 04/15/22 $ 0.000000 $ 0.000000 $ 0.640943
06/01/22 06/30/22 07/15/22 $ 0.000000 $ 0.000000 $ 0.640943
09/01/22 09/30/22 10/14/22 $ 0.000000 $ 0.000000 $ 0.640943
      $ 0.000000 $ 0.000000 $ 2.527354

(1)   To the extent that Unrecaptured Section 1250 Gain exists, the gain is a subset of, and included in, the Total Capital Gain Distribution amount.
(2)   The Section 199A Dividend and Qualified Taxable Dividend are subsets of, and included in, the Ordinary Taxable Dividend.

Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their tax advisors as to the specific tax treatment of the distributions they received from the Company.

About Sun Communities, Inc.

Sun Communities, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that, as of September 30, 2022, owned, operated or had an interest in 662 developed MH, RV and Marina properties, comprising over 180,500 developed sites and over 46,100 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION AT THE COMPANY:        

Fernando Castro-Caratini
Chief Financial Officer
(248) 208-2500
www.suncommunities.com


