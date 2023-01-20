This listing includes accelerated approvals (AAs) for non-malignant hematological, neurological, and other disorder indications that have postmarketing requirement(s) that have been subsequently withdrawn, and are therefore, no longer FDA-approved.

Withdrawn indications are not listed until FDA publishes a Federal Register notice to that effect or updates product labeling.

Please refer to Drugs@FDA for the latest approvals and prescribing information for specific products. See Postmarket Requirements and Commitments for the status of specific requirements.

Visit Accelerated Approvals for listings of ongoing, verified clinical benefit, and withdrawn infectious diseases and non-malignant hematological, neurological, and other disorder indications accelerated approvals.