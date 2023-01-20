The 31st Annual Masters of Pediatric Dermatology Symposium Reveals New Faces Alongside An Updated Agenda This Coming February 2023

Boca Raton, FL, Jan. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the leading authority in pediatric dermatology education, MOPD is an exceptional learning experience for providers, combining industry-specific knowledge with the exclusive opportunity to learn from the brightest minds in pediatric dermatology.

Founded 31 years ago by renowned pediatric dermatologist Lawrence A. Schachner, MD, MOPD has grown from a half-day meeting into a lengthier two-day conference, becoming a mainstay meeting in Miami Beach. It has also partnered with the American Academy of Pediatrics' local chapters on various educational programs in support of advancing pediatric dermatology education.

This February, MOPD once again features a variety of pertinent sessions designed to provide the latest information to practicing professionals. From therapeutic updates, diagnosing conditions, considerations and challenges to treatment, and much more, MOPD ensures participants gain a comprehensive and in-depth pediatric dermatology education at the hands of some of the world's leading industry experts.

In addition to the long-time favorites, including Dr. Schachner's Therapeutic Update, Rare and Orphan Diseases, and various in-depth case presentations, MOPD 2023 also features a variety of new topics in line with emerging trends and recognized gaps in pediatric care and treatment.

During the Dermatologic Care for Adolescent Patients Session, Klint Peebles, MD, a new face in the MOPD speaker lineup, covers Pearls for LGBTQ+ Patient Care, a topic that has become increasingly important, not only to the practice of dermatology but also to the overall health and well-being of the sexual and gender-diverse (SGD) community. Also included in this session is a discussion on Skin Manifestations of Sexually Transmitted Diseases, led by Theodore Rosen, MD, and the Psychological Effects of Skin Disease, covered by LiVDerm Advisory Board Member Peter A. Lio, MD. With a significant amount of weight placed on a better and more appropriate understanding of these particular areas of patient care, MOPD 2023 aims to increase awareness among providers so they are better able to cater to the specific needs of their adolescent patients.

Anna L. Bruckner, MD, another new face at MOPD, joins Mercedes E. Gonzalez, MD, and Karan Lal, DO, MS, for the Filling in the Gaps in Pediatric Dermatology Session. Dr. Bruckner looks closely at the use of Telemedicine for Rural Patients, while Dr. Lal discusses in some detail specific pediatric dermatology issues seen in the inner city. Plus, in a brand new Expert vs. Expert "Friendly Debate," Dr. Lio and Guiseppe Micali, MD, go head to head on atopic dermatitis, in what is sure to be a highly engaging session.

Dr. Bruckner returns on day two of MOPD alongside Dr. Schachner and Fernanda B. Schmidt, MD, to speak about Neonatal Dermatology, specifically the challenges, possible infections, as well as pseudo and true emergencies in the nursery.

The CME Satellite Symposia, A New Age in Pediatric Psoriasis: Case-Based Learning for Inclusive Care, takes place on day one of MOPD and is held in partnership with the Skin of Color (SoC) Society. This deep-dive program is designed to equip clinicians with the skills to appropriately diagnose and treat psoriasis in pediatric patients of all skin types and colors. Participants can join leading pediatric dermatologists and LiVDerm faculty members Adelaide A. Hebert, MD, and Latanya T. Benjamin, MD, for this highly relevant, targeted program.

Friday, February 10, also features two CME Satellite Symposia. Gamechangers in Alopecia Areata: Targeted Therapies for Patient-Centered Care, is an hour-long presentation led by Brett A. King, MD, PhD, LiVDerm Advisory Board Member and pioneer in the use of Janus kinase inhibitors across dermatologic diseases. Dr. King is joined by Brittany G. Craiglow, MD, and Natasha A. Mesinkovska, MD, PhD. Infants and Atopic Dermatitis: The Biggest Help for the Smallest Patients is another symposium being conducted in partnership with the SoC Society and led by Dr. Schachner, Dr. Gonzalez, and Elaine C. Siegfried, MD.

The 2023 MOPD conference offers a highly specific, targeted agenda boasting an expert faculty lineup. Participants will leave this two-day conference feeling a sense of accomplishment, knowing they have gained the skills and expertise to provide optimal care to their pediatric patients.

