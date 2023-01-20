Drucker + Falk Participates in A Million Thanks' Letter Writing Campaign in Support of U.S. Military

National Property Management Company's Residents + Employees Write Over a 1,000 Letters to Past + Present Military Personnel

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (PRWEB) January 20, 2023

Drucker + Falk (DF), one of the nation's most prominent multifamily management companies, prioritizes giving back each year and has a deep history of philanthropic efforts spanning various causes since their start in 1938. A Million Thanks, is a nonprofit organization that started in 2004 with a goal of sending one million cards and letters of appreciation to U.S. military serving around the world. The organization has since expanded to include two additional missions – granting wishes of military injured in the War on Terror and funding higher education scholarships to children of fallen military. To date, A Million Thanks has collected and distributed nearly 12 million letters of thanks and support to active, reserve, and veteran military and that number continues to grow.

Toward the end of 2022, DF issued a company-wide invitation to participate in the letter writing campaign before year's end as a part of their DF Friends in Deed charitable initiative. Multifamily management and onsite team members were encouraged to find ways to invite residents across all the communities DF manages to participate as well. The result was hundreds of DF employees and countless residents hand writing over one thousand letters of appreciation. The note cards and handwritten letters were completed before the new year, with the postage sponsored by Two17 Marketing, Drucker + Falk's Agency of Record based in Hampton Roads, VA.

Jim Ledbetter, President + COO for Drucker + Falk, shared, "Drucker + Falk has a deep appreciation for our military personnel, knowing how much both active duty service men and women, as well as veterans contribute to the communities where we work and live. We are proud to be a military friendly employer and are thankful to those team members for their contributions to our business each and every day. A Million Thanks' mission to provide these notes of appreciation to so many is commendable and we were grateful to contribute to the cause."

Wendy Drucker, Managing Director for Drucker + Falk, went on to say, "Drucker + Falk is proud to employ military veterans in our regional offices as well as our onsite communities. We are equally thankful for the opportunity to welcome so many military personnel as residents of our communities. With our corporate headquarters in Newport News, VA we are very familiar with military bases and were excited to participate in the A Million Thanks cause that feels so close to home."

If you would like to write a letter or make a donation to support the A Million Thanks organization please visit their website for more information.

About Drucker + Falk

Founded in 1938, Drucker + Falk is a full service real estate and investment firm managing a diverse portfolio of nearly 40,000 apartment homes and approximately 3,000,000 square feet of office, retail and industrial space in 13 states. In addition to managing a broad range of properties, including class A+ to affordable apartment communities, mixed-use and all types of commercial properties, Drucker + Falk partners with clients on developing new properties, renovating and repositioning assets, converting historic properties to unique, upscale apartment homes and offers commercial leasing and sales services. For more information visit http://www.druckerandfalk.com.

About A Million Thanks

Founded in 2004, A Million Thanks is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization dedicated to supporting the U.S. Military. A Million Thanks provides support and appreciation to our active and veteran military men and women through sending letters and granting betterment of life wishes, as well as providing higher education scholarships to their children. Visit https://amillionthanks.org/ for more information.

About Two17 Marketing

Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Hampton Roads, VA, Two17 Marketing is a full-service, boutique marketing agency. Two17 provides creative + measurable solutions to solve business problems for any sized business through branding, traditional, and digital marketing services. For more information about Two17 Marketing, visit http://www.Two17.co.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/drucker_falk_participates_in_a_million_thanks_letter_writing_campaign_in_support_of_u_s_military/prweb19124501.htm